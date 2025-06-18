Want to reduce your heart attack risk? Do this kind of exercise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to fortifying heart health and preventing a potential heart attack, cardiologists say one type of physical activity is better than the rest.

Heart disease is the nation’s top killer, with more than 371,000 Americans dying of coronary heart disease in 2022.

“Aerobic exercise training should be promoted above all else,” Dr. Luke Laffin, a preventive cardiologist and co-director of the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at the Cleveland Clinic, told TODAY.com.

Aerobic exercises include walking or jogging, swimming or cycling – even dancing.

These exercises raise your heart rate, with your cells using oxygen to produce energy, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They typically use large muscle groups in the body, too.

Laffin says multiple studies have shown aerobic activity is better than other types of exercise when it comes to reducing the result of a heart attack. Here’s what you should know...

There’s a reason they call it cardio

open image in gallery Some exercises are better than others when it comes to reducing the risk of a heart attack. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S. ( Getty Images )

Aerobic activity – also known as cardio, referencing the Greek word for the heart – exercises the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, getting the heart to beat faster, according to Mayo Clinic.

Over time, regular cardio can mean can mean your heart doesn’t have to work as hard, Cleveland Clinic notes.

Aerobic exercise can strengthen the blood vessels, improve the flow of oxygen throughout the body, lower blood pressure, increase “good” cholesterol, and help to reduce the risk of heart disease – including coronary heart disease – and stroke. High blood pressure can lead to heart attack.

Anaerobic exercise, including strength and high intensity interval training, can also strengthen the heart and lungs. But, the benefits are different.

“Aerobic exercise and resistance training are the most important for heart health,” Johns Hopkins exercise physiologist Kerry Stewart said. “Although flexibility doesn’t contribute directly to heart health, it’s nevertheless important because it provides a good foundation for performing aerobic and strength exercises more effectively.”

So, what can you do?

open image in gallery American adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity each week. People can do that in intervals ( Getty Images for IRON MAN )

Well, federal health authorities say American adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity each week. That’s also what Laffin recommends, although the benefits grow if you do oven more.

The Baylor College of Medicine says splitting the 150 minutes into 30-minute intervals allow for five active days and two rest days.

“Jog, swim, golf, hike, play basketball, dance, do yoga — whatever you love to do. The most important thing is to get out there and do it,” UT Southwestern Medical Center cardiologist Dr. Ben Levin advises.