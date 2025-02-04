Jeremy Clarkson says he’s ‘determined not to die’ after heart surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about his lifestyle changes following major heart surgery last year, stating that he is “determined not to die”.

The controversial Clarkson’s Farm star, 64, underwent emergency surgery in October and had two stents fitted in his heart.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Clarkson revealed that he had been encouraged to make positive lifestyle changes by a desire to be around for his grandchildren. The presenter has two grandchildren via his eldest daughter Emily, the most recent of whom was born shortly before Christmas.

Discussing his grandchildren, he wrote: "I have decided that it is so wonderful that I want it to go on for as long as is humanly possible.

"Which means I must do everything in my power to not die."

Clarkson stated that he had attempted to live a more active lifestyle in the past, with limited success.

“Michelangelo’s David burns more calories than I do when I’m out and about, so I continued to get fatter and more out of breath, and when you want to see your grandchildren grow up, that’s not good enough,” he wrote.

Jeremy Clarkson in 2024 ( Getty Images )

In the aftermath of the heart surgery, however, Clarkson has taken up Pilates.

“What we’ve learnt so far is that my pelvis is so cockeyed I look like a broken shotgun, my legs are very ‘heavy’ and that my fat can be made to hurt,” he continued.

The former Top Gear presenter claimed that he had, until now, “relied on luck to keep me alive”.

"But I’m in sniper’s alley right now and I have to work at dodging the bullets," he added.

Clarkson recently offered fans an encouraging update on the future of Clarkson’s Farm, which released its third season on Prime Video last May.

The reality TV series follows Clarkson as he owns and operates his own 1,000-acre farm near Chipping Norton.

In an Instagram video last November, Clarkson confirmed that the series had been renewed for a fifth season, with the fourth set to be released soon.

“Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements, the birth of the baby Jesus for example,” Clarkson told followers, as lights arranged themselves behind him.

“But tonight they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that. Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming.”

The series is available to stream now on Prime Video.