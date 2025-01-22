Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Season three of Clarkson’s Farm landed on Prime Video on Friday 3 May, and sees hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper return to Amazon’s streaming platform as they attempt to keep the imperilled Diddly Squat Farm afloat.

The new series has the celebrity farm “facing some seriously daunting challenges”, as per the Prime Video blurb. “The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.”

The Independent’s review of Clarkson’s Farm season three praised the new series’ “ramshackle pleasantness and easy humour,” adding that “whatever your misgivings as to the man behind it all, you’ll find it tricky to resist.”

The former Top Gear host’s surprise reincarnation as a novice Cotswolds farmer has been a smash hit with viewers since Clarkson’s Farm first appeared on Prime Video in 2021. The series also launched the media career of 25-year-old farm hand turned celebrity Kaleb Cooper, who returns in the show’s third season.

To coincide with the launch of season three of Clarkson’s Farm, Amazon Fresh has started stocking a range of produce from Diddly Squat Farm in store and online, meaning that shoppers can sample everything from honey, jam and even vodka made using ingredients from in and around the Cotswolds farm.

Keep reading for everything we know about the new season of the hit show.

How to watch ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ season three

The first four episodes of Clarkson’s Farm are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from 3 May, with a further four episodes landing the following week on 10 May.

To watch Clarkson’s Farm online you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 per year, though if you haven’t already been a Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Watch the ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ season three trailer

