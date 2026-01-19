How to stay consistent with the gym beyond January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The start of a new year often brings a surge of enthusiasm for fitness, with many embracing gym memberships and ambitious resolutions.

Yet, as the calendar pages turn, that initial burst of motivation frequently wanes, a phenomenon experts say is entirely natural.

According to Dr Robin Chatterjee, a consultant in musculoskeletal, sports and exercise medicine at the Chelsea Outpatient Centre, part of HCA Healthcare UK, this decline is due to a multitude of factors.

"First of all, the idea of completely changing your lifestyle from doing no exercise and eating a lot to suddenly going to the gym regularly might sound good, but the reality is that it requires commitment, time and money," Dr Chatterjee explained.

He added: "Secondly, we are still in winter and the weather is dark, cold and miserable, so the motivation to get out of the house and go to the gym might not be there."

How to keep up the gym lifestyle, even after January

“Also, once people break one resolution, they tend to break all of them.”

To help you bounce back from this, here are some useful tips on how to stay consistent, safe and motivated in your gym workouts for the rest of 2026.

Seek professional advice

Don’t be afraid to seek support. Professionals such as personal trainers are there to help you work towards those long-term goals and can help you stay on track.

“Instead of going to the gym and just randomly using the machines without knowing what you are doing, I would recommend seeking advice from a medical professional or a personal trainer who can make sure that you are doing the exercises in a safe manner,” recommends Chatterjee. “They can also help you set up a plan of goal-directed exercises and support you through that.”

Slowly implement progressive overload

“Doing too much too soon can have consequences,” warns Chatterjee. “This is an extreme example, but if you want to run a marathon and start from doing absolutely nothing and then run your heart out, you’re likely to get some sort of strain or tear because your body isn’t used to doing that amount of exercise.”

Instead, he recommends implementing progressive overload gradually.

Keep progress slow - pushing it too hard too soon might result in injuries

“Start off with a low weight that you’re comfortable with and increase the number of sets and reps with that and then you should start notice incremental increases in your strength,” advises Chatterjee.

Focus on your technique

“If you don’t use weights or the machines in the right way, then you’re likely to get an injury, so I would recommend seeking advice and sticking to one routine and perfecting your technique and then slowly building up what you’re doing from there,” advises Chatterjee.

Focus on the mental benefits instead of fixating on the aesthetics

“Don’t expect to get big muscles very quickly, because going to the gym is all about the long game,” says Chatterjee. “You won’t physically feel any different for a long period of time, but you should start to feel mentally and emotionally better straight away as a result of the endorphin rush that you get from exercising.”

Make your training varied and social

“When we do things in groups or in pairs, we tend to be more successful in our outcomes and than if we’re doing it individually, so I would recommend going to a class or getting your friends or family involved,” suggests Chatterjee. “Having somebody to keep track of what you’re doing and to cheer you on can be really helpful.”

Remember to have rest days

“A rest period is really important,” says Chatterjee. “If you do too much too soon, you’re going to end up with an injury. Whereas if you do it in a tailored, structured manner with appropriate rest periods, while still maintaining a regular amount of strength training, that’s going to be your best chance of success.”

Try to go to the gym at out-of-peak hours

“To avoid the busy crowds, consider maybe going to the gym early in the morning or late at night or during school time if you can when there will be less people there,” suggests Chatterjee. “Or maybe change the particular gym that you go to, to one that’s less heavily populated.”

Focus on the health benefits

“Apart from building strength, going to the gym is great for our overall health,” says Chatterjee. “Think about the energy you’re burning, and the positive impacts it’s having on your blood pressure, cholesterol and your mental health.”

Remember that the gym is for everyone

“There’s often this assumption that the gym is full of beefy guys and gym bunnies, but the reality is that lots of different people go to the gym,” says Chatterjee. “Lots of elderly people, women, kids and people who that aren’t particularly in shape go to the gym because we all need to be exercising. Gyms are designed for people from any walks of life.”