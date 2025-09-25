Drink this tea for a younger brain, researchers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drinking green tea could help to keep your brain young, according to researchers.

Brain aging, which occurs naturally over time and due to disease, affects our memory, decision-making, focus, and ability to perform every day tasks – sometimes with life-altering consequences.

But people who had three or four cups of the antioxidant-rich beverage each day and maintained a Mediterranean diet were found to be at a lower risk of faster brain aging, professors at Harvard University and international institutions said in research published earlier this month.

After 18 months on the diet, people had fewer harmful proteins – known as Galectin-9 and Decorin – associated with accelerated brain aging in their bloodstream.

This may have been because of the anti-inflammatory properties of the tea, as well as walnuts and Mankai, the researchers theorized. Mankai is a lesser known plant put in smoothies that’s been shown to lower blood sugar.

open image in gallery Drinking several cups of green tea a day can help to keep your brain young, researchers say ( Getty Images/iStock )

“The anti-inflammatory activity of these components may explain the potential neuroprotective effect observed in the study,” they wrote in a statement.

Inflammation, our immune system’s response to invaders, can be harmful when it persists. It has been tied to an increased risk of dementia, heart disease, and cancer.

Inflammation in the brain increases naturally as we age. But, it has been linked to trouble with memory and thinking at any age.

Some foods and drinks have been shown to protect against these threats, and previous studies have shown that drinking green tea helps slash the risk of some cancers and fight memory loss and concentration issues, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Walnuts also have antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation. Eating seven servings of the nuts each week was tied to lower levels of the proteins, the researchers said. A typical serving size is about 12 to 14 walnut halves, according to the clinic.

open image in gallery Eating walnuts was also found to help lower levels of harmful proteins that lead to accelerated brain aging ( Getty Images/iStock )

These effects were seen on top of the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. It has long been considered one of the healthiest diets for a long life, featuring plenty of anti-inflammatory foods, such as salmon, dark leafy greens, and tomatoes.

So, order green tea with your salmon steak and spinach, or Greek salad, the next time you’re out for lunch. Although, keep in mind that it contains 20 to 50 milligrams of caffeine. The daily limit for most people is 400 milligrams.

“Most people can safely drink up to eight cups of green tea each day, or six cups if you’re pregnant or nursing,” registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the clinic.