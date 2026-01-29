Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ginger shot has long been a staple of juice bars across the country, offering people an invigorating and spicy kick to their day.

Now, people can now purchase the daily wellness shots at grocery stores and online shops for as little as under $2. But, are they worth the eye-watering flavor?

Experts say ginger shots can aid digestion and benefit immune health, as well as lower blood sugar levels and fight disease-causing inflammation.

“Ginger has some apparent health benefits,” Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center registered dietitian Alice Smith said in a statement.

“Research has shown it may help fight inflammation, boost immunity and deliver digestive support."

open image in gallery Ginger shots have long been used in the U.S., boasting multiple health benefits. But are they worth the spicy kick? ( Getty Images/iStock )

Immune boost

Ginger has been used in traditional Chinese or Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years.

Perhaps its most well-known health benefit is its immune-boosting properties.

That’s because ginger contains vitamins C, B6 and A, which all protect our immune health.

Although, there isn’t really that much in a teaspoon - often the amount included in a shot.

That’s why some ginger shots include lemon or orange juice to boost the amount of vitamin C you consume.

“Consuming these nutrients together can help to boost your intake of immune-fighting foods,” registered dietitian Candace O’Neill told the Cleveland Clinic.

Bloat-busting

The fresh ginger in the shots is actually better for you than a glass of ginger ale when it comes to battling bloating.

“There are certain enzymes in ginger that can help with bloating, help ease constipation and help with nausea,” said O’Neill.

“If you’re dealing with IBS symptoms, this may help to reduce some of your symptoms,” they added.

Ginger can also soothe morning sickness and even cancer-induced nausea and vomiting, according to the clinic.

Spicy relief

Ginger has properties that help fight harmful inflammation.

"Ginger has been found to lower levels of C-reactive protein, which causes inflammation,” registered dietitian Elouise Rice said in a statement.

And, studies also show that ginger helps with long-term pain relief due to its potent natural oil called gingerol.

“Research shows that gingerol reduces the activity and synthesis of pro-inflammatory compounds, which are associated with pain,” said O’Neill.

open image in gallery A ginger shot provides multiple vitamins that boost immune health and fight inflammation ( Getty Images/iStock )

Blood sugar and cholesterol levels

Ginger may play a role in regulating insulin production, which can help keep blood sugar levels stable, according to O’Neill.

“There is some evidence that it may improve insulin sensitivity and it may reduce some enzymes in the body that break down carbohydrates and increases glucose metabolism,” she said.

One small study showed that taking just two grams of powdered ginger supplements a day lowered blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, according to UCLA Health.

There has also been research finding that people who took ginger pills each day law lower levels of bad cholesterol after 45 days, but more studies are needed.

What about weight loss?

While people may take ginger shots believing there are benefits for weight loss, Smith said it’s no magical remedy.

“Some people might think it could be a quick fix for weight loss but that’s definitely something that takes a whole revamping of your lifestyle,” she said. “Ginger may help with overall health, but there’s not a quick fix for anything.”