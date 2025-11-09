The juice bar shot that can boost your immune system this cold and flu season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adding wheatgrass to your next green juice or smoothie can boost your immune system this cold and flu season.

The earthy-tasting herb, found at juice bars and health stores, is low in calories and high in powerful vitamins and minerals.

Wheatgrass is a good source of vitamins A and E, which protect eye health. It also has vitamin C, which can ward off illness and protects the body’s cells.

It contains multiple essential minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium. Calcium and phosphorus are crucial to support strong bones, and iron, zinc, and magnesium regulate the blood.

“These nutrients work together to boost energy levels, reduce tiredness and fatigue, support physical and mental performance, aid digestion, strengthen the immune system, promote healthy hair, skin, and vision, and contribute to red blood cell development,” Dr. Britt Cordi, founder of Britt’s Superfoods, previously told Vogue.

open image in gallery Consuming wheatgrass in juice or smoothies can give people crucial vitamins and minerals that fight cancer and stop inflammation ( Getty/iStock )

A boost this cold and flu season

The U.S. is entering cold and flu season again, with the illnesses more prevalent as the months grow colder and people spend more time indoors.

Wheatgrass is often used to treat colds, thanks to its protective antioxidants.

It contains flavonoids, plant-based chemicals that play an important role in fighting cancer and boosting immune health. They are also commonly found in thyme, parsley, and chamomile.

Wheatgrass is rich in chlorophyll, the pigment that gives plants their green color. Chlorophyll has antioxidants too, and some researchers and supplement makers claim it can support overall health by strengthening your immune system and blood cells.

However, cancer doctors say more research needs to be done to analyze the effects of chlorophyll.

Juice with life-protecting qualities

Consuming varied amounts of wheatgrass juice was found to slow the growth of mouth and colon cancer cells, according to researchers in India. It may also help to fight leukemia, and researchers cited the benefits of its flavonoids.

Adding wheatgrass to your diet also fights risk factors for cancer including inflammation and high cholesterol and blood sugar, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Chlorophyll also contains anti-inflammatory compounds.

All you need is a shot

Used for more than 5,000 years and considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians, wheatgrass is safe when consumed in small amounts.

Nutritionists advise taking two ounces of wheatgrass juice a day, just over a shot glass worth or about a quarter of a cup.

open image in gallery Wheatgrass also contains flavonoids, which are plant-based chemicals that play an important role in fighting cancer and boosting immune health ( Getty/iStock )

You can also use wheatgrass as a powder. One or two teaspoons mixed into water or in a fruity smoothie will do the trick.

It’s smart to be cautious when introducing wheatgrass to your daily diet, registered dietitian Joyce Prescott told the Clinic. Taking too much, too soon, could lead to nausea or constipation.

“Start small and increase once you know how it affects your body,” she said.