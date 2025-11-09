The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The juice bar shot that can boost your immune system this cold and flu season
Used for more than 5,000 years and considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians, wheatgrass is safe in small amounts
Adding wheatgrass to your next green juice or smoothie can boost your immune system this cold and flu season.
The earthy-tasting herb, found at juice bars and health stores, is low in calories and high in powerful vitamins and minerals.
Wheatgrass is a good source of vitamins A and E, which protect eye health. It also has vitamin C, which can ward off illness and protects the body’s cells.
It contains multiple essential minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium. Calcium and phosphorus are crucial to support strong bones, and iron, zinc, and magnesium regulate the blood.
“These nutrients work together to boost energy levels, reduce tiredness and fatigue, support physical and mental performance, aid digestion, strengthen the immune system, promote healthy hair, skin, and vision, and contribute to red blood cell development,” Dr. Britt Cordi, founder of Britt’s Superfoods, previously told Vogue.
A boost this cold and flu season
The U.S. is entering cold and flu season again, with the illnesses more prevalent as the months grow colder and people spend more time indoors.
Wheatgrass is often used to treat colds, thanks to its protective antioxidants.
It contains flavonoids, plant-based chemicals that play an important role in fighting cancer and boosting immune health. They are also commonly found in thyme, parsley, and chamomile.
Wheatgrass is rich in chlorophyll, the pigment that gives plants their green color. Chlorophyll has antioxidants too, and some researchers and supplement makers claim it can support overall health by strengthening your immune system and blood cells.
However, cancer doctors say more research needs to be done to analyze the effects of chlorophyll.
Juice with life-protecting qualities
Consuming varied amounts of wheatgrass juice was found to slow the growth of mouth and colon cancer cells, according to researchers in India. It may also help to fight leukemia, and researchers cited the benefits of its flavonoids.
Adding wheatgrass to your diet also fights risk factors for cancer including inflammation and high cholesterol and blood sugar, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Chlorophyll also contains anti-inflammatory compounds.
All you need is a shot
Used for more than 5,000 years and considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians, wheatgrass is safe when consumed in small amounts.
Nutritionists advise taking two ounces of wheatgrass juice a day, just over a shot glass worth or about a quarter of a cup.
You can also use wheatgrass as a powder. One or two teaspoons mixed into water or in a fruity smoothie will do the trick.
It’s smart to be cautious when introducing wheatgrass to your daily diet, registered dietitian Joyce Prescott told the Clinic. Taking too much, too soon, could lead to nausea or constipation.
“Start small and increase once you know how it affects your body,” she said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments