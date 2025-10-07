The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The cooking spice that can fortify your immune health and aid digestion
The spice has a shelf life of up to four years
Commonly sprinkled on pizza or used to season roast chicken, garlic powder is packed with flavor.
But, the spice also has some health benefits that may be surprising to longtime users.
First, the powder, which is made from dried and ground garlic cloves, is full of essential minerals, such as iron, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium. All positively affect bone health and work in tandem to keep us strong.
“[Phosphorus and calcium] work together to support critical body functions, such as creating strong bones, maintaining muscle function and keeping nerves healthy,” registered dietitian Kate Patton told the Cleveland Clinic.
Garlic powder also has selenium: an essential mineral that supports thyroid and reproductive health and may help people with chronic asthma. Selenium contains proteins that can help us regulate our thyroid’s hormones.
It also offers protection from oxidative stress, when the body does not have enough antioxidants. Antioxidants are substances found in foods that can prevent damage to our cells and DNA.
There’s even some research showing selenium may protect against cancer.
“Lower selenium intakes have been associated with increased cancer diagnoses,” registered dietitian Kayla Kopp told the Clinic. “Selenium has been known to decrease cancer risk, as it helps to repair DNA damage that occurs in our bodies.”
As with fresh garlic, garlic powder still contains vitamins, including vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Vitamin B6 is important for brain development and keeping the nervous system balanced. Both vitamin B6 and vitamin C help keep the immune system healthy. However, garlic powder has just a fraction of the amount of vitamins that are found in regular garlic.
Still, while garlic powder may not retain all of the benefits of fresh garlic and has a fair amount of sodium, it’s cheaper, has a longer shelf life – up to four years – and is sold year-round.
Plus, it contains the chemical compound known as allicin.
Allicin is a yellow-tinged liquid that researchers say acts an an antioxidant and has shown “interesting potential” in preventing and treating disease. Some research has indicated it can help to lower blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels.
To release allicin and the full flavor profile of garlic powder, it needs to be mixed with an equal amount of water. For garlic bread, for example, use a couple of teaspoons of both, as an eighth of a teaspoon is as strong as one clove of garlic.
Allicin is also the source of garlic’s familiar and intoxicating scent.
“Garlic gets its pungent smell from an organic sulfur compound called allicin,” dietitian Laura Jeffers told the Cleveland Clinic. “This compound also makes garlic a healthy addition to your diet.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments