Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This is an absolute banger of a starter,” says Tom Kerridge. “Juicy, crispy wings are coated in punchy spices that bring the heat, but I’ve got you covered: the cool, creamy ranch dressing keeps things balanced.

“These are the ultimate crowd-pleaser and you’ll likely be making them on repeat all summer long.”

Dry-rub buffalo chicken wings

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

16 large chicken wings (1.5kg in total), tips removed and jointed

200g table salt

10 black peppercorns

4 bay leaves

2 tbsp light olive oil

For the dry rub:

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp cayenne powder

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried thyme leaves

For the ranch dressing:

3 heaped tbsp soured cream

3 heaped tbsp mayonnaise

½ garlic clove, finely grated

3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp mild American mustard

1 tbsp finely chopped dill

1 tbsp finely chopped chives

Salt and freshly ground pepper

To serve:

Hot sauce

Celery sticks

Method:

open image in gallery From burgers to brassicas, Kerridge’s new book is packed with ideas to up your barbecue game ( Bloomsbury )

1. First brine the chicken. Pour two litres water into a large bowl, add the table salt and whisk to dissolve, then add the black peppercorns and bay leaves. Immerse the chicken wings in the brine and place in the fridge for two hours.

2. Remove the chicken wings from the brine and pat them dry with kitchen paper.

3. For the dry rub, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Drizzle both sides of the chicken wings with the olive oil and sprinkle with the dry rub to coat the wings evenly all over.

4. Cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, ideally two to three hours.

5. For the ranch dressing, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

6. When you’re ready to cook, place the chicken wings on a hot barbecue in a single layer, making sure you have an area with some indirect heat to move them to, as and when you need a lower heat. Cook for 10 to twelve minutes until the wings are nicely browned on each side, turning regularly.

7. Serve up the chicken wings with the ranch dressing on the side for dipping. Accompany with your favourite hot sauce and some crunchy celery sticks.

Recipe from ‘The BBQ Book’ by Tom Kerridge (Bloomsbury, £25).