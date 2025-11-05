The cooking spice that can fortify your immune health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commonly sprinkled on pizza or used to season roast chicken, garlic powder is packed with flavor.

But, the spice also has some health benefits that may be surprising to longtime users.

First, the powder, which is made from dried and ground garlic cloves, is full of essential minerals, such as iron, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium. All positively affect bone health and work in tandem to keep us strong.

“[Phosphorus and calcium] work together to support critical body functions, such as creating strong bones, maintaining muscle function and keeping nerves healthy,” registered dietitian Kate Patton told the Cleveland Clinic.

Garlic powder also has selenium: an essential mineral that supports thyroid and reproductive health and may help people with chronic asthma. Selenium contains proteins that can help us regulate our thyroid’s hormones.

open image in gallery Garlic powder can help give you years of flavorful garlic bread and other dishes. But, the spice also contains some health benefits that may be surprising ( Getty/iStock )

It also offers protection from oxidative stress, when the body does not have enough antioxidants. Antioxidants are substances found in foods that can prevent damage to our cells and DNA.

There’s even some research showing selenium may protect against cancer.

“Lower selenium intakes have been associated with increased cancer diagnoses,” registered dietitian Kayla Kopp told the Clinic. “Selenium has been known to decrease cancer risk, as it helps to repair DNA damage that occurs in our bodies.”

As with fresh garlic, garlic powder still contains vitamins, including vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Vitamin B6 is important for brain development and keeping the nervous system balanced. Both vitamin B6 and vitamin C help keep the immune system healthy. However, garlic powder has just a fraction of the amount of vitamins that are found in regular garlic.

Still, while garlic powder may not retain all of the benefits of fresh garlic and has a fair amount of sodium, it’s cheaper, has a longer shelf life – up to four years – and is sold year-round.

Plus, it contains the chemical compound known as allicin.

open image in gallery You don’t need that much garlic powder in your meals. An eighth of a teaspoon is approximately as strong as one clove of garlic ( Getty )

Allicin is a yellow-tinged liquid that researchers say acts an an antioxidant and has shown “interesting potential” in preventing and treating disease. Some research has indicated it can help to lower blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels.

To release allicin and the full flavor profile of garlic powder, it needs to be mixed with an equal amount of water. For garlic bread, for example, use a couple of teaspoons of both, as an eighth of a teaspoon is as strong as one clove of garlic.

Allicin is also the source of garlic’s familiar and intoxicating scent.

“Garlic gets its pungent smell from an organic sulfur compound called allicin,” dietitian Laura Jeffers told the Cleveland Clinic. “This compound also makes garlic a healthy addition to your diet.”