Experts say eat these 6 fruits to fight cancer-causing inflammation

Fruits are an important part of a well-balanced diet, packed with key vitamins and minerals that humans need to stay healthy.

Experts say eating fruit regularly can help prevent harmful inflammation that leads to cancer.

“They help fight inflammation, and chronic inflammation is a precursor to cancer,” Candice Schreiber, a clinical nutritionist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in a statement.

Federal health guidelines recommend that adults consume two cups of fruit each day to help weight management and reduce the risk of life-threatening disease. Yet, only one in 10 follows fruit guidance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Not many Americans meet this requirement,” Schreiber said. “Eat as many different fruits you can, as no single one can protect you from cancer. A healthy diet, regular exercise and maintaining a proper weight are the best prevention tools.”

open image in gallery Berries are rich in antioxidants that help to fight inflammation ( Getty Images/iStock )

Berries

Great in a yogurt parfait, berries are superfoods that are rich in antioxidants that can reduce inflammation.

They have immune-protecting vitamin C -- although not as much as citrus fruits -- and powerful plant chemicals that can help reduce the risk of disease, according to Harvard Medical School.

People should add a sprinkle of berries to their breakfast or grab a handful to munch on to reap the rewards.

Cherries

Cherries are best in the summer months with high levels of phenolic compounds -- molecules in plants that have been tied to inflammation reduction.

“The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of cherries work like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen for reducing or preventing pain. However with cherries, you don’t have the risk of harmful side effects such as potential gastrointestinal, kidney and possible heart issues,” registered dietitian Carly Sedlacek told the Cleveland Clinic.

The pie staple also has gut-regulating fiber and bone-strengthening potassium.

All you need is a handful to feel the effects, but a previous review of multiple studies found that eating at least 45 cherries every day reduces inflammation.

Papayas

Papayas and other tropical smoothie fruits are a source of flavonoids, other plant chemicals that protect against inflammation.

Plus, they have an enzyme called papain that helps fight unstable oxygen molecules that can lead to cell damage and chronic inflammation, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the Cleveland Clinic.

They also pack a vitamin C punch -- even more so than oranges.

You don’t need to eat a full papaya, however. Just a half will do!

Apples

Eating apples has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease because of their antioxidants, Harvard Medical School says.

The holiday cider fruit has vitamin C and blood-regulating vitamin K. Apples also have B vitamins, which aid energy production and brain and nerve health.

And they’re good for the gut. Bad gut health has been associated with early colorectal cancer.

Serving a few slices with almond or peanut butter will do the trick.

Grapes

In addition to being incredibly hydrating, grapes also have vitamins C and vitamin K.

The common snack fruit has powerful plant chemicals that act to reduce inflammation.

You don’t need to eat an entire bunch. Even grapes in a glass of wine can help -- although excessive drinking can have the opposite impact.

open image in gallery Oranges and other citrus fruits have been shown to reduce levels of inflammatory markers ( Getty Images/iStock )

“We showed that an important component in red wine and also grapes called resveratrol can suppress inflammation,” Dr. Jian-Dong Li, director of the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University, said.

Oranges

Oranges have flavonoids that can help fight inflammation. People who consume more oranges and other forms of citrus have lower levels of inflammatory markers, researchers have found.

Half an orange or grapefruit with your eggs and toast will work.