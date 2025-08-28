The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The every day habit that could help slash your cholesterol
High levels of cholesterol can raise the risk of life-threatening heart attacks or strokes
The key to lowering cholesterol might be down to one simple dietary habit.
Adding more fiber to meals can help reduce levels of cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like substance, and in turn lower the risk of life-threatening heart attacks and strokes. Having high cholesterol can block blood flow to the heart, triggering such events.
There are two types of fiber to incorporate -- soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water, while insoluble fiber does not. Insoluble sources, which keep stools regular, are whole grains, beans, and most vegetables. Soluble fiber sources include oatmeal, beans, lentils and fruits, which are able to trap fats. Both are great for health, and feeling full after eating.
“Soluble fiber binds with the cholesterol in your digestive tract, preventing it from being absorbed into your bloodstream,” Lindsay Livingston, a registered dietitian, recently told EatingWell.
There are many great sources of fiber which also aid digestion and keep blood sugars from spiking. However, most Americans just aren’t getting enough of it. More than 90 percent of women and 97 percent of men do not meet recommended daily intakes.
Total dietary fiber intake for adults should be 25 to 30 grams a day from food, and not supplements, according to UCSF Health. Currently, dietary fiber intakes among American adults average about 15 grams a day.
So, how can we be more mindful of fiber intake? Putting together nutritious and fiber-rich meals can be easy, if you know which foods to choose.
For breakfast, put a handful of almonds and some fruit in a bowl of steel cut oatmeal, which contains more than three to four grams of fiber, according to the Mayo Clinic.
For lunch, boil some lentils or make hummus with garbanzo beans to put in a whole-wheat wrap alongside a simple mixed green salad.
At dinner, bake some sweet potatoes and make sure to have a healthy balance of nutrients on your plate.
But it’s important to know that eating more fiber is not a cure-all — especially in a diet high in salt and saturated fats, which can also raise cholesterol levels.
Foods to avoid include red and processed meats, fried foods, baked goods, sweets, and full-fat dairy, according to Mass General Brigham.
“When we’re eating full-fat dairy and meat, we’re ingesting a whole lot of dietary cholesterol — particularly saturated fat, which has consistently proven to increase cholesterol levels,” Dr. Romit Bhattacharya said in a statement.
And if you’re worried about gas during the transition toward a fiber-rich diet, use common anti-gas medications as needed. The body will become accustomed to the increased intake over time and the more unfortunate side effects will lessen, according to the Harvard Medical School.
Add more fiber gradually, and drink plenty of water to ensure it passes through the system easily. Overloading on fiber can lead to bloating and feeling uncomfortable.
“Fiber is a super critical component of weight loss and satiety,” Erin Eilers, a Nebraska Medicine bariatric nutrition therapist, said. “That said, there can be too much of a good thing. I always recommend balancing fiber with adequate protein and fluids.”
