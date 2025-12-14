Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walking to lose weight can seem like a chore or a bore, but a recent trend offers results with a challenge.

It’s known as the “6-6-6” method – but don't worry, there's no association with 666, which is commonly associated with the devil. The trend has been popping up across social media platforms this year.

“There’s something about number-based challenges that really appeals to people,” Dr. Libby Richards, a professor at Purdue University, explained to Health. “People tend to be motivated by challenges that set concrete, measurable goals.”

The technique asks people to walk briskly six days a week for an hour, starting at either 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. Make sure to get in a six-minute warm-up and cool-down, as well.

There are multiple health benefits to the practice. Brisk walking has been tied to a lower risk of abnormal heart rhythms that can lead to cardiac arrest, according to Harvard Medical School.

open image in gallery Walking trends are taking over social media this year. The ‘6-6-6’ trend boasts results, but is it worth the hype? ( Getty )

And while any workout activity can help protect your overall health, walking can fortify your immune health, ease joint pain, fight the effects of genes that may lead to obesity, and slash the risk of developing breast cancer.

You don’t even need to hit 10,000 steps a day: a milestone once considered the gold standard for daily steps. New research has shown only 7,000 steps can reduce the risk of chronic disease, cognitive decline, and death.

Getting enough exercise was found to reduce the risk of getting seven types of cancer, including breast cancer. Although what is considered “enough” exercise may change based on your age and other factors.

Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For weight loss, make sure you’re not consuming more calories than you burn. Walking can help you lose weight when paired with a healthy diet. To lose weight, people may need to double the 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous walking recommended by federal guidelines five days a week, ale New Haven Hospital Exercise Physiologist Dr. Matthew Stults-Kolehmainen said in a statement. Walking for 50 minutes four days a week has been linked to reductions in weight and belly fat.

The 6-6-6 method builds on previous walking trends that rely on timed increments to boost results, including the 12-3-30 interval trend. That trend asks people to walk at a 12 percent incline on a treadmill for 30 minutes at a three-mile-per-hour pace. Researchers have said it could even burn more fat than running.

open image in gallery Walking is just good for you. It can help protect your immune and heart health, as well as protect you from disease ( Getty )

The benefits of interval and High-Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, training are widely established. Interval training offers cardiovascular benefits and can improve age-related muscle loss. Researchers have previously found that people between the ages of 65 to 80 who did such training reversed age-related deterioration of muscle cells and improved muscle power.

Although many different forms of walking and exercise can be advantageous, one of the biggest befits of the 6-6-6 method is its flexibility and consistency.

“The best time to walk is when you will stick with it,” Richards said. “It’s not about walking precisely at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. It’s about building consistency.”