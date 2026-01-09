Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of Americans are tired all of the time.

Nearly three-quarters of over 2,000 adults surveyed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine last year said that sleepiness sometimes, often or always gets in the way of their daily activities, affecting their mood and mental health.

And just 16 percent of adults say they don’t feel sleepy during a typical week and about half feel sleepy between three and seven days a week, according to a 2020 National Sleep Foundation poll.

"Daytime sleepiness is a common problem that can be detrimental for mood, performance and quality of life," Dr. Eric Olson, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, said in a news release.

But experts say there are three key easy steps people can take for an energy boost every morning. And you don’t need to run a 5K or do a full-body workout to make a difference.

open image in gallery Most Americans feel tired throughout the day. But three easy steps can help boost energy, according to experts ( Getty Images/iStock )

A power breakfast

Breakfast has long been regarded the most important meal of the day.

“Would you start a long road trip in your car with the tank on empty?” Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Beth Czerwony asked. “Think of eating breakfast the same way. You’re asking a lot of your body to get moving using only your reserves.”

What you eat matters just as much as when you eat, and the best thing for an energy boost is a protein-rich meal.

“Not only is protein more filling, but it avoids the spikes and dips in blood sugar levels caused by carbs that leave you feeling crashed and lethargic in the afternoon,” the Dr. Mayank Shukla Asthma Allergy Sleep Center explained.

That doesn’t necessarily mean sausage or bacon.

A six-ounce serving of Greek yogurt has 15 to 20 grams of protein, for example. Adding a nut butter can add seven more grams.

The recommended daily allowance of protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram a day for adults, according to the American Heart Association.

Water is life

While water does not directly give you energy, you’ll feel sluggish without it.

It is essential for carrying nutrients to the body’s cells and nearly all of the body’s major systems depend on water to function, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Without water “electrical signals cannot travel throughout the body, nutrients cannot travel through the body, and energy cannot be produced,” registered dietitian Lacy Puttuck told Peloton.

We lose water through urine, sweat and breathing, leading us to feel tired and weak.

“Consuming a sufficient amount of fluids in beverages and water-filled food (such as fruits, vegetables, and soup) will help replenish the water your body loses throughout the day and can help you maintain your energy,” Harvard Medical School says.

So, what’s a sufficient amount? In a temperate climate, men should drink 15.5 cups and women should drink 11.5 cups, the clinic says.

This is because men typically have more muscle mass, which holds more water than fat tissue.

Here comes the sun

open image in gallery Getting outside and feeling the sun helps regulate the body’s internal clock ( Getty Images/iStock )

Research has shown that people who aren’t exposed to natural light before waking up have the most fatigue.

Going outside and feeling the morning sun within the first hour of waking up acts as a natural alarm clock for the body, according to Banner Health, signaling to the brain that it’s time to be alert.

“Sunlight is a natural way of ‘turning on the switch’ to the assembly line of activities that regulate your body,” Alexandra Lessem, a family nurse practitioner with the health group, said.

“Having exposure to sunlight helps regulate the metabolic and chemical changes that manage mood and wakeful activities.”

A morning walk or hike also helps us fall asleep faster at night, according to Amerisleep, and sunlight gives us vitamin D that supports mood and keeps bones strong.