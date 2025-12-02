This expert-backed way to strengthen your teeth may surprise you

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheese lovers will be happy to know they’re actively working to protect their tooth health every time they scarf down a slice of their favorite snack.

The benefits extend from brie to camembert, although not all cheeses are made equal.

Aged cheeses and other natural cheeses are rich in the essential mineral calcium, which strengthens tooth enamel - the protective outer layer of the teeth.

“Processed cheeses, such as American cheese or cheese dips, often contain added sugars and preservatives that can be harmful to your teeth,” Minnesota’s Summit Dental Care warns.

Instead, dentists recommend patients opt for cheddar, Swiss or Monterey jack if they are looking for a unique way to strengthen their teeth. These cheeses also provide phosphorus, which works with calcium to form enamel and help replace minerals your teeth might have lost due to other foods.

“If you are seeking a tooth friendly cheese, choose Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses or a soft-ripened variety, such as brie or camembert,” Idaho’s Summit Dental Smiles advises. “A blue cheese, such as Roquefort or gorgonzola, is also good for the teeth.”

open image in gallery This fatty food is actually incredibly beneficial for your teeth, according to dentists. Cheddar and other aged cheese helps to keep teeth strong and build protective enamel ( Getty Images )

Cheddar is better

Some experts have said cheddar – an incredibly versatile option – is the way to go. But it’s not just the 204 milligrams of calcium and 145 milligrams of phosphorus that make it an enticing option.

Cheddar and other hard, aged cheeses have casein, a protein found in milk that can help further strengthen enamel and works to prevent cavities and sensitivity.

“The protein in cheese called casein coats the teeth with a protective film that helps fend off acid that would normally attach tooth enamel,” Wisconsin’s Dental Associates said.

Another not-so-cheesy benefit

Chewing a slice of buttery cheddar stimulates saliva production, washing away harmful sugar, bacteria and acid that can erode enamel and leave you susceptible to gum disease-causing bacteria.

“Saliva naturally raises the mouth’s pH, buffering acids from foods and drinks, as well as acid that is produced by oral bacteria,” Dr. Sandip Sachar, a dentist in New York City, told Parade. “Lower mouth acidity reduces enamel erosion and helps prevent the conditions that allow cavity-causing bacteria to thrive.”

A study from the Academy of General Dentistry found Ph levels were elevated for 30 minutes after people ate cheddar cheese, beating out yogurt and milk.

Be warned: pairing cheddar with wine or crackers can put your mouth back into an acidic state.

open image in gallery Less than a slice a day is all people need to help prevent tooth decay ( Getty Images )

Snack superiorly

Less than a slice of cheddar a day does the trick to help prevent tooth decay, according to California’s Bayhill Dental Care. It can also reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and death, according to Harvard Medical School.

Cheddar-heads can eat it throughout the day. However, people may want to hold off at night, unless you’re OK with nightmares.

Just don’t overload unless you want to have to see a doctor down the road. Cheddar is one of the healthiest cheeses — yet it still contains 114 calories per ounce.

If you’re following a low-fat diet, don’t worry. You can still get the same benefits.

“Low-fat and non-fat cheeses still contain the same tooth-strengthening minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, as their full-fat counterparts. So, you can enjoy the benefits of cheese without worrying about the fat content,” Ohio’s Bonness Dentistry explained.