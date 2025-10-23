Scientists warn of surprising link between dental health and stroke risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People with poor dental hygiene are at an increased risk of stroke, a new study warns.

The research, published in Neurology, notes that people suffering from both cavities and gum inflammation exhibit an 86 per cent higher chance of experiencing a stroke.

They face a greater likelihood of ischemic stroke, characterised by a cessation of blood flow to the brain due to clot formation inside blood vessels. Ischemic stroke, which accounts for the majority of cases worldwide, disrupts oxygen delivery to the brain, resulting in permanent neurological deficits or death.

While traditional risk factors for stroke, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, are widely scrutinised, oral health remains underestimated.

The new study assesses two dental conditions – cavities and periodontal disease. The former develop as acid-secreting bacteria erode tooth enamel while the latter is a chronic inflammatory condition that destroys gums, provoked by bacterial plaque biofilm.

The study, led by researchers from the University of South Carolina, is based on an extensive analysis of around 6,000 middle-aged adults, all initially free from stroke.

File. Dentist looks in the mouth of a colleague ( Getty )

The researchers divided the participants into three categories after giving them dental exams – those with a healthy oral status, those with gum disease, and those affected by both periodontal disease and dental cavities.

They then conducted follow-up assessments and medical record audits of all the study participants to track the incidence of stroke and other cardiovascular events.

They found that stroke frequency was about 4 per cent for individuals with sound oral health, 7 per cent for those with gum disease alone, and 10 per cent when dental decay was present alongside gum disease.

Further calculations concluded that there was an 86 per cent amplified stroke risk tied to combined dental morbidities, whereas gum disease in isolation correlated with a 44 per cent increased risk.

“Co-occurring periodontal disease and dental caries were independently associated with increased risk of ischemic stroke,” the researchers pointed out. “Regular dental care may reduce this risk by improving oral health.”

They researchers also noted that those who routinely had professional dental care exhibited an 81 per cent lower chance of harbouring both gum disease and cavities.

The researchers suspect that the movement of oral bacteria and their toxins into the circulating blood may be responsible for triggering these stroke events by inducing a chronic inflammation state in the body.

However, they caution that some unmeasured factors, such as socioeconomic status, access to healthcare, diet, and genetic factors, may also influence outcomes.

In any case, the study calls for ensuring that doctors and patients are better aware of the ramifications of dental neglect.