Cryptosporidium: What is the petting farm parasite – and can it be avoided?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As public health officials examine 74 cases of cryptosporidium infections linked to a single petting farm, more people are being made aware of the dangers associated with the nasty parasite. The case of one four-year-old boy left hospitalised by an infection has left many shocked – but this is more common than some may realise.

A microscopic parasite, cryptosporidium can be hard to avoid. Being infected by the bug leads to an illness called cryptosporidiosis, which carries several nasty symptoms that can be dangerous if left untreated.

Cryptosporidium lives in the intestines of humans and animals, and is passed out in their faeces. This can then spread to contaminate water sources like lakes, rivers, and swimming pools, as well as food like raw milk and vegetables. Consuming food harbouring the parasite is one of the most common ways to become infected.

How do you get cryptosporidium?

Contact with animals on farms is another common source of infection, as the conditions they live in are generally unsanitary. This was how 74 people became ill with cryptosporidiosis over the weekend, with the mother of four-year-old Michael Carpenter calling the experience “an absolute nightmare.”

Crytosporidiosis is a parasitic disease caused by the Cryptosporidium protozoan in the vertebrate animal ( Getty Images )

And while anyone is at risk of catching the illness, it is particularly common amongst young children aged one to four.

Here’s how you can spot the symptoms of cryptosporidiosis, and steps you can take against it:

What are the symptoms of cryptosporidiosis?

The only way to know for certain if you have cryptosporidiosis is to be tested by a doctor. The main symptoms of an infection include:

Watery diarrhoea

Stomach pains or cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Mild fever

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

How can I avoid cryptosporidium?

The UK Health Security Agency says that “the good news is that cryptosporidiosis is preventable by following some simple hygiene steps.” Here are the agency’s top tips to avoid infection: