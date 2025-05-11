Four-year-old boy sent to hospital as 74 ill after petting farm trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of a four-year-old boy rushed to hospital after suffering an infection linked to a visit to a petting farm have spoken of their “nightmare” ordeal.

Public health officials are examining 74 cases of cryptosporidium linked to visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, during April.

Public Health Wales said the outbreak has resulted in 16 people having to stay in hospital for at least one night.

The farm has voluntarily ceased all public animal feeding activities and is cooperating with the investigation, the health watchdog added.

One of the children affected was named by family as 4-year-old Michael Carpenter, from Bridgend, who had visited the petting farm with his grandparents on 11 April.

The boy followed the rules, washing his hands and using a hand sanitiser after stroking some lambs before flying to Malaga with his family. Three days later, Michael’s temperature rose and he suffered severe diarrhoea with the family being advised to take him to a local private hospital for tests.

His father Gareth, 46, told the BBC: “We were driving ourselves crazy.

“We were thinking, was it a bit of chicken he ate, or an ice cream his Nana gave him - she was feeling terrible about that - or was it something in the water?”

It cost £719 deposit to get Michael seen - and a £4,229 bill for the three days sent to hospital - luckily covered by the family’s insurance.

On their return to Wales, and with Michael still recovering from the effects of the parasite, they visited their GP who took a stool sample.

Public Health Wales called Michael’s father the next day to say the test had shown Michael was infected with cryptosporidium and asked if the boy had been around any animals.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, often associated with contact with animals, especially young farm animals such as calves and lambs.

The boy’s mother, Kate, said: “It was an absolute nightmare.”

She said the boy’s grandmother “blames herself” for taking Michael to the petting farm, but “more information" had been given to people attending the petting sessions about the potential risks.

“It's only when something happens that you realise how serious it is,” said Gareth.

“I would hate to see another parent go through the same thing.”

The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include: Watery diarrhoea

Stomach pains or cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Mild fever

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Public Health experts are warning those who have come into contact with infected cases to take extra care to avoid passing the infection onto others.

Su Mably, Consultant in Health protection for Public Health Wales said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak. Although cryptosporidium infection is usually mild and clears up on its own, it can cause more serious illness in young children and people with weakened immune systems.

“If you visited the farm and feel unwell, please contact your GP or call NHS 111. It is possible for this infection to be passed on from one person to another, for example if someone is caring for a family member who is unwell. It is important to protect yourself by washing your hands well, particularly before preparing food.”