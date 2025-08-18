Your morning coffee is putting pep in your step — and making you happier too

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

That cup of morning joe is actually lifting your spirits.

People who regularly consume the hot bean juice or another caffeinated beverage are usually in a better mood after drinking it, according to European researchers.

“Caffeine works by blocking adenosine receptors, which can increase dopamine activity in key brain regions — an effect that studies have linked to improved mood and greater alertness,” England-based University of Warwick’s Professor Anu Realo explained in a statement.

Essentially, the effects of adenosine, which is a naturally occurring compound that helps to regulate the heart and sleep cycles, are reduced. People feel more awake and energetic.

This mood boost was found to be more pronounced in the morning than later in the day. Although, notably, it is unclear if these findings are related to a reduction in withdrawal symptoms following sleep.

open image in gallery Drinking a cup of coffee in the morning is actually making your happier. European researchers say the effect is tied to chemicals in the brain ( Getty Images )

“Even people with moderate caffeine consumption can experience mild withdrawal symptoms that disappear with the first cup of coffee or tea in the morning,” noted Realo.

Still, regardless of peoples’ level of consumption, the observed effect was the same: a happier and more enthusiastic mood on mornings with caffeine.

The researchers had believed this outcome could vary for each of the 236 young German adults they studied over the course of a month. They expected that people with higher levels of anxiety would experience negative mood changes after drinking caffeine.

Participants’ mood was tracked using short questionnaires given to them on their smartphones seven times a day, asking about their current mood and whether they had consumed a caffeinated drink within the prior 90 minutes.

“We were somewhat surprised to find no differences between individuals with varying levels of caffeine consumption or differing degrees of depressive symptoms, anxiety, or sleep problems,” Justin Hachenberger, from Germany’s Bielefeld University, said. “The links between caffeine intake and positive or negative emotions were fairly consistent across all groups.”

While there were also links to negative moods observed, the researchers said the effects were less pronounced after drinking coffee than on days without it — and this effect was not dependent on the time of day.

open image in gallery About 80 percent of adults around the world consume caffeinated beverages. Caffeine has been found to potentially help people with depression ( Getty Images )

The study authors cautioned that caffeine can lead to dependence. Excessive intake is linked to various health risks, including an increased heart rate, anxiety, and digestive issues. Consuming it later in the day can lead to sleep problems.

Ultimately, however, the findings could have wide-ranging implications for caffeine drinkers around the world. About 80 percent of adults around the world consume caffeinated beverages, according to Bielefeld’s Professor Sakari Lemola.

Previous research has shown that caffeine could help people with depression and even reduce the risk of suicide.

“We identify caffeine as the most likely candidate of any putative protective effect of coffee,” Michel Lucas, research fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health, said in 2013.

The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

