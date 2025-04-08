Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last month, Rebecca Adlington - the BBC Sports presenter and two-time Olympic gold medallist - revealed she had been been diagnosed with coeliac disease, but what exactly is it?

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks its own tissues when gluten is eaten, which prevents normal digestion and absorption of food, with the risk of developing serious health complications. It is driven by eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

An estimated 1 in 100 people have it in the UK; however, only 36 per cent with the condition are clinically diagnosed, according to Coeliac UK.

“As someone newly diagnosed with coeliac disease, I have definitely quickly learnt how vital gluten-free prescriptions are for managing this condition – but in some areas these prescriptions are totally being cut,” Adlington, a mum-of-two and former Team GB swimmer, said in a post on Coeliac UK’s Instagram on Wednesday.

“Coeliac UK is handing in a petition to Number 10 to make sure we are heard so please sign and share the petition today.”

Here is everything you need to know about the condition – from its causes and symptoms, to how to manage it effectively.

What is coeliac disease?

What are the biggest misconceptions about it?

One of the biggest misconceptions about the condition is that ‘it’s just a food allergy’ – but this is not the case.

“Coeliac disease is an autoimmune condition, not an allergy,” clarifies Dr Angad Dhillon, a Doctify-rated consultant gastroenterologist. “Unlike allergies, which cause an immediate immune response, coeliac disease leads to chronic inflammation and long-term damage to the gut.”

open image in gallery Bloating and abdominal pains are common symptoms of coeliac disease ( Alamy/PA )

Many people also think that only children can be affected, but you can develop coeliac disease at any age.

“While it is often diagnosed in childhood, many cases are only identified in adulthood, sometimes after years of unexplained symptoms,” says Dhillon. “In adults, the disease can be triggered by factors such as stress, infections, or hormonal changes, and it may go undiagnosed for a long time, especially in people who experience mild or atypical symptoms.”

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of coeliac disease range from mild to severe and can vary between individuals.

“Digestive symptoms include diarrhoea, bloating, constipation, abdominal pain, and nausea,” says Dhillon. “Systemic effects include fatigue, unexplained weight loss, anaemia (due to deficiencies in iron, B12, or folate), joint pain, and neurological symptoms like tingling or numbness.

“It can also cause skin rashes like dermatitis herpetiformis.”

However, some people with the condition experience no obvious symptoms.

“Silent coeliac disease is when some people experience no symptoms, but still suffer from damage to the intestine,” explains Dhillon.

What long-term complications can arise from undiagnosed or untreated coeliac disease?

According to Coeliac UK, undiagnosed or untreated coeliac disease can result in complications such as osteoporosis, unexplained infertility, neurological dysfunction and, in rare instances, small bowel cancer.

Who is most at risk for developing coeliac disease?

“The risk of developing coeliac disease is higher for individuals who have a first-degree relative (parent, sibling, or child) with coeliac disease or have another autoimmune condition, such as type 1 diabetes or autoimmune thyroid disease, or for people who have have certain genetic conditions, like Down syndrome or Turner syndrome,” says Dhillon.

Having certain gene markers, namely HLA-DQ2 or HLA-DQ8, can also increase your risk of developing the condition.

“Nearly all people with coeliac disease have either the HLA-DQ2 or HLA-DQ8 gene, though not everyone with these genes will develop the disease,” says Dhillon.

How is it diagnosed?

Coeliac UK recommends that individuals with symptoms visit their GP for a blood test to check for antibodies which can indicate coeliac disease. If the test is positive or if there is a clinical suspicion of the condition, patients are referred to a gut specialist. In adults, a gut biopsy is typically performed to confirm the diagnosis.

open image in gallery Visit your GP for a blood test ( Alamy/PA )

“Endoscopy and biopsy is the gold standard for diagnosis,” says Dhillon. “An endoscopy allows doctors to examine the small intestine and take a biopsy to check for villous atrophy, which is a hallmark of coeliac disease.”

Can it be treated?

There is no cure for coeliac disease, but it can be effectively managed through diet.

“Strict life-long adherence to a gluten-free diet is the only way to manage coeliac disease,” says Dr Sammie Gill, registered gastroenterologist dietitian at gut probiotic supplement maker Symprove. “Most people will notice an improvement in symptoms on a gluten-free diet.”

However, some people might still experience persistent gut-related symptoms, despite adhering to a strict gluten-free diet.

“In this scenario, they might benefit from IBS management approaches such as the low-FODMAP diet,” says Gill.