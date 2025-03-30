Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rebecca Adlington has made a plea to the UK government after the Team GB Olympic swimmer revealed that she has been diagnosed with coeliac disease.

Coeliac disease is a condition where the immune system attacks a person’s tissues when they consume gluten – which is a protein naturally found in grains such as wheat, barley and rye– damaging the small intestine, so they are unable to absorb nutrients.

Adlington, 36, shared a short clip on Coeliac UK’s Instagram account on Wednesday (26 March) where she shared details of the condition and highlighted a petition which is being handed to the government to raise awareness of the disease.

The swimmer and BBC Sports presenter said: “Hello everyone. As someone newly diagnosed with coeliac disease, I have definitely quickly learnt how vital gluten-free prescriptions are for managing this condition.

“But in some areas, these prescriptions are totally being cut. Coeliac UK is handing a petition to Number 10 to make sure we're heard, so please sign and share the petition today.”

In the post’s caption, the charity wrote: “Our petition to protect gluten-free prescriptions has now closed, and thanks to your incredible support, we reached an outstanding 22,826 signatures.​​

“On Wednesday 19 March, we delivered the petition directly to 10 Downing Street, presenting our call for action to the UK Government. ​

“The petition, supported by individuals from across the UK, highlighted the importance of protecting access to gluten-free prescriptions for people with coeliac disease, particularly those most in need. Among those taking part in the hand-in were supporters with first-hand experience of seeing support withdrawn in their areas. Kate Powell, who has two daughters with coeliac disease is from Hampshire & Isle of Wight which removed provision in early 2024 whilst volunteer Ceira Reading saw provision taken away by her local area of Leicestershire earlier this year. ​

“The clinical case for gluten-free prescriptions was made by healthcare professionals including Dr Anita Patel, GP and Coeliac UK Trustee, and Dr Hugo Penny, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. Becky Excell, Coeliac UK ambassador, also joined the petition hand-in, adding her voice to this important cause.​

“We were proud to be joined on the famous steps of 10 Downing Street by supportive politicians, including Baroness Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville, Tom Rutland MP, Sharon Hodgson MP, and Amanda Hack MP, who stood with us in calling for equal access to gluten free prescriptions.​

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who signed the petition, helping us push this crucial cause forward, and to all those who supported our campaign, including the brilliant @beckadlington, for her incredible backing.​

“While we’ve made great strides, the campaign continues. We will keep you updated as we work with Government officials to drive much-needed change.​”

Rebecca Adlington in 2023

The disease impacts at least one in every 100 people in the UK. Coeliac symptoms include fertility problems, osteoporosis, anaemia, lactose intolerance, type 1 diabetes and thyroid disease.

Symptoms are hard to pin down and vary from person to person. However, common signs include stomach ache, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes immediately after eating gluten.

Adlington, who is from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, won two gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She then won two bronze medals at the 2012 London Olympics. She retired from competitive swimming in 2013.