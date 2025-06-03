Want to lower your cholesterol? Try a daily cup of this common bean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests that incorporating a daily serving of chickpeas into one's diet may help lower cholesterol levels, while black beans could reduce inflammation.

A small study explored the potential health benefits of these beans, suggesting they could offer an affordable means of reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

The study, which involved 72 participants with pre-diabetes, monitored the effects of daily chickpea and black bean consumption over 12 weeks. The findings revealed that those who consumed a daily serving of chickpeas, approximately 160g cooked weight, experienced improved cholesterol levels.

Additionally, the consumption of black beans was associated with reduced inflammation. A cup of cooked black beans is around 170g.

The study was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Florida, but has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Morganne Smith, researcher at Illinois Institute of Technology, said: "Individuals with pre-diabetes often exhibit impaired lipid metabolism and chronic low-grade inflammation, both of which can contribute to the development of conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

"Our study found that bean consumption helped significantly lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation in people with pre-diabetes, although glucose levels were not changed.

"(We) showed the benefits of consuming beans in adults with pre-diabetes, but they are a great option for everyone.

"These findings could be used to inform dietary guidelines, clinicians or public health programmes focused on preventing heart disease and diabetes."

In the study, people were randomly assigned to eat either one cup of black beans, chickpeas or rice (as the control group) for 12 weeks.

Blood samples were taken at the start of the study, at six weeks and at 12 weeks to track cholesterol, inflammation and blood sugar.

Glucose tolerance tests were conducted at the beginning and end of the study.

For the group consuming chickpeas, total cholesterol significantly decreased from an average of 200.4 milligrams per decilitre at the beginning of the study to 185.8 milligrams per decilitre after 12 weeks, researchers said.

For those eating black beans, the average level of pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 - a marker of inflammation - was 2.57 picograms per millilitre at the start of the study and significantly decreased to 1.88 picograms per millilitre after 12 weeks.

Ms Smith suggested swapping less healthy foods for beans (whether tinned, dried or frozen) could be good for those wanting to eat more healthily.

She added: "There are a lot of ways to incorporate beans into your regular diet as a cost-effective way to support overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

"You can blend them to add some thickness to a soup base, add them as a salad topping, or pair them with other grains like rice or quinoa."