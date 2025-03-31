Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A diet that focuses on natural and fresh whole foods can help prevent inflammation in the body.

This will have positive implications on our overall health.

Nutritionist Angela Dowden has just written a new collection of 100 recipes to help readers understand how foods rich in fibre, healthy fats and antioxidants can benefit us.

Here’s some of the best recipes from her work The Anti-Inflammatory Recipe Book.

Watermelon, feta and herb salad

open image in gallery A delicious and light watermelon salad ( PA )

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

Prep time 15 minutes

¼ watermelon, about 800g in total, peeled and cut into large chunks1 small bunch of parsley, finely chopped1 small bunch of mint, finely chopped1 small bunch of fresh coriander, finely chopped200g reduced-fat feta cheese, cubed16 pitted Greek olives1tbsp red jalapeño peppers in brine, drained and finely choppedJuice of 1 limeSmall handful of alfalfa or radish shoots, to garnish

To serve:Lime wedgesGrissini breadsticks (optional)

Method:

1. Put the watermelon, herbs, feta, olives and jalapeño peppers in a large bowl and toss together.

2. Spoon into serving dishes and pour over the lime juice. Garnish with the alfalfa or radish shoots and serve with lime wedges and grissini breadsticks, if liked.

Spinach and fish pie

open image in gallery A comforting spinach and fish pie ( PA )

Ingredients:(Serves 4)Prep time 15 minutes, cooking time 45-55 minutes

1tbsp olive oil1 onion, chopped175g baby leaf spinach50g butter25g rice flour600ml semi-skimmed milk1tbsp wholegrain mustardGood grating of nutmeg650g mixed skinless salmon, haddock and smoked haddock fillets, cut into chunks200g raw prawns, peeled and deveinedSalt and pepper

For the potato topping:1kg potatoes, peeled and cut into chunksGood knob of butter100ml single cream

Method:

1. Make the potato topping. Cook the potatoes in a saucepan of salted boiling water for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain well and return to the pan. Mash together with the butter and cream and season well.

2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the onion and fry for two to three minutes until beginning to soften. Add the spinach to the pan and cook until wilted and any liquid has evaporated.

3. Melt the butter in a saucepan, add the flour and cook, stirring, for one minute. Gradually add the milk and cook, stirring all the time, until thickened and smooth. Stir in the mustard and nutmeg and season well.

4. Arrange the fish and the prawns in a large ovenproof dish. Pour the sauce over the fish, spoon the mash on top and place in a preheated oven, 200°C, Gas Mark 6, for 30–35 minutes until golden and bubbling.

Stem ginger and dark choc cookies

Ingredients:(Makes 15)

Prep time 20 minutes, cooking time 15 minutes

6tbsp golden syrup50g vegan spread115g rolled oats75g wholemeal plain flour1tsp baking powder50g well-drained stem ginger in syrup, finely chopped50g plain dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped

Method:

1. Heat the golden syrup and vegan spread in a small saucepan over a gentle heat until melted, stirring. Allow to cool slightly.

2. Mix all the remaining ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour in the syrup mixture and mix to form a soft dough.

3. Place 14 spoonfuls of the mixture well spaced apart on a large baking sheet lined with baking paper and gently press with the back of a spoon to flatten slightly.

4. Bake in a preheated oven, 180°C, Gas Mark 4, for eight to 10 minutes until pale golden. Leave the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for five minutes until firm, then transfer to a wire rack to cool complete.

open image in gallery

The Anti-Inflammatory Recipe book, by Angela Dowden is published by Hamlyn, priced £18.99. Photography by William Shaw. Available now.