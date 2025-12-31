The herb that can lower your blood pressure and help you sleep

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In search of a natural way to improve your sleep? Give this soothing herb a try.

Chamomile has been used in beverages since the time of the ancient Greeks, who knew a thing or two about natural remedies. The herb contains the chemical apigenin, which makes imbibers feel calm and drowsy.

“Chamomile basically acts as a mild tranquilizer,” dietitian Beth Czerwony told the Cleveland Clinic. “Those sips really will help you sleep.”

But the plant also offers additional health benefits.

For starters, the calming effect of sipping chamomile tea can help to lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of a cardiac event.

open image in gallery An herb first used in Ancient Greece comes with some major health benefits like protecting bone strength and nervous system health ( Getty Images )

The daisy-like plant is also chock full of vitamins and minerals like potassium and calcium. Potassium is an electrolyte that helps maintain the nervous system, protects bone health, prevents kidney stones, and regulates heartbeat, according to UCLA Health.

Consuming potassium-rich foods can reduce the risks of high blood pressure and heart disease that come attached to a salt-heavy diet, according to the American Heart Association.

Most Americans don’t get enough potassium, and experts recommend consuming 2,600 milligrams for women and 3,400 milligrams for men a day. A cup of chamomile tea contains about 21 milligrams of potassium, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center. Leafy greens, sweet potatoes, bananas and avocados are great potassium-packed foods to add to help hit those daily targets.

Like potassium, calcium keeps bones strong and teeth healthy. “Your heart, muscles and nerves also need calcium to function properly,” the Mayo Clinic notes.

open image in gallery Chamomile blossoms in full bloom. The plant has been used by physicians for thousands of years ( AFP via Getty Images )

The nutrients in chamomile have anti-inflammatory properties, according to studies cited by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Inflammation can result in certain chronic diseases and cancers. People who drink chamomile tea may have a lower risk of death from heart disease and potentially protection against some cancers, according to Harvard Medical School.

Lastly, chemical compounds in chamomile have been shown to be helpful in controlling or even preventing diabetes, according to researchers at the University of Leeds.

People who are pregnant should avoid chamomile, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, as it could trigger an early labor. So should people with a history of severe allergies, because chamomile may be cross-contaminated with pollen from other plants.

For most people, the herb is considered safe when consumed in just a cup of tea or two. All you really need is one cup to reap the rewards, which include quelling anxiety.

"Chamomile tea is very safe, so if it works for you, there is no reason to stop drinking it," Suzanna Zick, a research associate professor at the University of Michigan, told LiveScience.