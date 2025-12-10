The tricky holiday veggie that’s a surprising protein powerhouse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a reason your parents wanted you to eat Brussels sprouts growing up: they really are good for you.

The small, leafy vegetable comes with a surprising amount of plant protein to keep up those energy levels. A cup of Brussels sprouts has 5.64 grams, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center, nearly as much protein as an egg.

Sprouts are packed with nutrients and plant chemicals that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. They also have around as much immune system-strengthening vitamin C as an orange, and a large chunk of the 90 milligrams recommended for adults daily. Sprouts contain 70.8 milligrams of vitamin C per cup. Whereas, a medium-sized orange has between 70 and 90 milligrams.

They’re also rich in vitamin K — which is crucial for blood clotting and keeping bones strong. A cup of Brussels sprouts has nearly 300 micrograms, which is more than double the amount recommended for adults.

“Brussels sprouts are a superfood because of all the nutrients they provide,” registered dietitian Michelle Dodd told the Cleveland Clinic.

open image in gallery Women prepare Brussels sprouts at a cooking school in New York City in November 2017. The small green vegetable comes packed with a surprising amount of protein and fiber ( Getty Images for Food Network Magazine )

Fiber winner

Named after the Belgian city of Brussels, the vegetables are a good source of fiber that regulates your gut health.

Each cup has around 6.36 grams of fiber. That’s a little over a fifth of the 25 to 30 grams federal health officials recommend adults consume each day.

Increasing the amount of fiber you get in a day can significantly lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

Tackling America’s top killers

The plant compounds in Brussels sprouts – phytonutrients – can lead to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

The sprouts contain specific phytonutrients called glucosinolates, which may help to fight cancer and support healthy blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Heart disease and cancer are two of America’s leading causes of death, killing more than a million people each year.

“These phytonutrients are one of the reasons cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts are so nutritious,” said Dodd.

Small and mighty

Brussels sprouts are one of many cruciferous vegetables: a category for veggies with cross-like four-petaled flowers, such as cauliflower or broccoli.

Eating more cruciferous vegetables has been linked to a lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a reduced risk of cancer and dying from cardiovascular disease.

The benefits come with just one or two servings a day, Emma Veilleux, senior dietitian with the Simms/Mann UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology, told UCLA Health.

open image in gallery People need to eat just one or two servings of sprouts a day to reap their health benefits ( Getty Images/iStock )

“You don’t need to eat a gargantuan portion size in order to reap the benefits,” she said.

First widely cultivated in Brussels in the 16th century, the sprouts were incredibly bitter tasting until the 1990s, when companies began to cross-pollinate new varieties with the old ones.

“From then on, the taste was much better. It really improved,” Cees Sintenie, a plant breeder, told NPR.

Now, they’re a favorite winter side around the world, often popping up during holiday feasts. The sprouts can be boiled, pan fried, seared, baked, stir fried or sautéed. With the right added ingredients, they have a buttery and earthy taste with surprisingly little calories.

Just a cup has 65 calories and less than a gram of fat. “Brussels sprouts may be the most disliked vegetable, but they prove to be a genuine diamond in the rough when it comes to nutritional benefits,” said Dodd.