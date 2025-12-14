Eating this common vegetable could help fight Alzheimer’s disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, impacting more than 7 million American adults, and cases are projected to double by 2060.

But experts say eating broccoli can help to slash risk for the disease. Researchers have found that the fibrous vegetable is packed with nutrients and chemicals that combat cognitive decline.

One study showed older women who regularly ate broccoli performed better on memory tests.

“It was almost like they were younger by one or two years in terms of their cognitive scores,” Jae Hee Kang of Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in a statement.

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable, a category for those with cross-like four-petaled flowers, such as cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.

open image in gallery Broccoli has chemicals and nutrients that help reduce the risk of dementia ( Getty Images/iStock )

Eating more of these vegetables has been linked to a lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, as well as a reduced risk of cancer and dying from cardiovascular disease.

Cruciferous vegetables are high in B vitamins and plant pigments called carotenoids that have been shown to reduce levels of a molecule linked to dementia, according to WellMed Medical Group. One study found that eating these vegetables can help lower the levels of bad tau proteins, which are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

People just need to eat one or two servings a day to feel the benefits, Emma Veilleux, senior dietitian with the Simms/Mann UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology, told UCLA Health.

Broccoli also has choline, an essential micronutrient found in cruciferous veggies, milk, yogurt, eggs and fish. A study from Tufts University researchers found that eating foods high in choline could reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Consuming 350 milligrams of choline a day - a cup of broccoli has 29.8 milligrams - was associated with the lowest risk of clinical Alzheimer’s diagnoses in older adults.

Low choline levels in the blood have also been tied to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Some 90 percent of Americans are not receiving enough choline each day, according to researchers at Arizona State University. Federal health officials recommend men and women, over the age of 19, get 550 milligrams and 425 milligrams a day, respectively.

open image in gallery A student prepares broccoli at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City in October 2023. Just one cup of the veggie has as much vitamin C as an orange ( Getty Images for NYCWFF )

And broccoli is a great source of antioxidants that help fight inflammation, which can drive cognitive decline. Just a cup has 81 milligrams of immune health-guarding vitamin C, as well as eye health-protecting vitamins A and E. That’s approximately as much vitamin C as found in a medium-sized orange.

“It’s packed with powerful antioxidants and compounds that protect brain cells from inflammation and oxidative stress - two key drivers of cognitive decline,” registered dietitian Lisa Young told EatingWell.

People can add more broccoli to their diet by tossing a few florets it into a stir fry with chicken or tofu, finely chopping it up to stir into a rich and creamy winter soup or throwing it in the oven with grated cheddar on top for a satisfying and savory crunch.