Food for thought: Researchers weigh in on the best diet for a healthy and active brain

The key to a healthy and active brain in later life? What you put on your plate.

As we age, our brains age with us. The process starts in the 30s and 40s, affecting areas responsible for learning and memory.

This can cause older adults to have a shortened attention span and difficulty remembering names or words. Brain cells also start to produce a compound that can be a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, according to Columbia University.

However, nutrients found in certain foods have been shown to slow this process, and eating one diet in particular has excellent brain benefits.

“The positive effect the Mediterranean diet has on brain health is increasingly recognized,” dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine told Healthline. “It’s supported by a growing body of evidence linking its nutrient profile to cognitive function and neuro-protection.”

open image in gallery The brain gets slower and smaller as we age. Researchers say one diet in particular can help protect it ( AFP via Getty Images )

Anti-inflammatory foods are crucial

The Mediterranean diet is packed with anti-inflammatory foods, such as nuts, olives, and tomatoes. It emphasizes plants and healthy fats, including extra virgin olive oil.

Inflammation in healthy tissues is tied to chronic disease, and has also been linked to Alzheimer’s in multiple studies over the past decade.

Try Greek yogurt and berries for breakfast; a toasted quinoa and chicken salad for lunch; and salmon with sides of beans and spinach for dinner.

Fish is a key part of the diet with salmon and sardines rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats have been found to reduce levels of the damaging protein linked to Alzheimer's disease, according to Harvard Medical School.

And adding 1,000-2,000 milligrams of fish oil supplements a day is a good starting point, according to registered dietitian Keith Pearson.

For vegetarians, walnuts are great sources of protein and healthy fats. Eating just under a handful of walnuts per day has been linked to improved cognition, according to researchers at UCLA.

Berries also delay memory decline, according to a study at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital. A high intake -- about 7.5 cups of a month -- is the magic number.

Eating just one serving of leafy green vegetables per day also has memory-preserving benefits, researchers from Chicago’s Rush University found.

And caffeine fiends have reason to celebrate. Drinking coffee has been associated with a reduced risk of dementia, as well as being a mood booster. Four to six daily cups was associated with the lowest risk.

Put the pizza down

One study identified an increased dementia risk with a high-inflammatory diet. Another found a correlation between gut inflammation and memory decline.

Overly sugary, salty, processed, and fatty foods, such as ice cream, hot dogs, and pizza can increase inflammation throughout the body.

“While our research doesn’t prove that a healthy diet resulted in fewer brain deposits of amyloid plaque, also known as an indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, we know there is a relationship, and following the MIND and Mediterranean diets may be one way that people can improve their brain health and protect cognition as they age,” Dr. Puja Agarwal, an assistant professor at the Rush University Medical Center, said.