American spice-maker McCormick & Company has picked black currant as its 2026 Flavor of the Year.

The sweet-yet-tangy berries are often served in jams and cocktails, or baked into scones – but many people may not know the dark purple fruits are packed with gut-boosting fiber and antioxidants, such as immune health-guarding vitamin C.

Just a cup of the currants contains 203 milligrams of vitamin C. That’s 226 percent of the daily recommended value for adults – or more than twice the vitamin C in a large orange.

Experts recommend that women get 75 milligrams of vitamin C a day and men get 90 milligrams, according to Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic.

“Antioxidants fight free radicals, molecules that can damage cells and lead to inflammation, cancer and other diseases,” Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Julia Zumpano explained.

open image in gallery U.S. spice-maker McCormick & Company has picked this vitamin C-rich berry as its 2026 Flavor of the Year ( Getty Images/iStock )

A boost for the heart and gut

Black currants have plant chemicals known as flavonoids that work to improve cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease: the nation’s top killer.

Flavonoids are broken down by gut bacteria and used to benefit different parts of the bodies – unlike other nutrients.

A cup can help further protect gut health, providing 4.4 grams of dietary fiber. That’s about 16 percent of the 25-30 grams recommended for optimal health.

And one small study of triathletes in the U.K. even found that the powder helps to improve workout recovery times by lessening the buildup of lactic acid, a chemical that the body naturally produces when it breaks down carbs and sugar.

Inflammation-fighting acid

The berries also have a fatty acid called gamma-linolenic acid, which is known to fight harmful inflammation, as well.

Some black currant oil supplements – which are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration – can provide 70 milligrams per 500 milligrams or 225 milligrams in 1,500 milligrams of the oil, according to nutrition facts of products online reviewed by The Independent.

The gamma-linolenic acid may slow blood clotting and increase the risk of bleeding for people on blood thinners. For adults on blood pressure medication, black currants may cause a blood pressure drop.

People should talk to their doctors before adding black currants to their diets. Still, they are generally considered a safe and healthy choice for most people, the Cleveland Clinic says.

open image in gallery The berries were banned in America in the 1900s because black currant bushes helped to spread a fungal disease ( Getty Images/iStock )

A complicated history in America

The berries are native to Europe and northern Asia. The fruit, which grows on bushes, was banned in the U.S. in the early 1900s for helping to spread white pine blister rust: a fungal disease that is harmful for all North American five-needle pine trees.

Although the federal ban ended in 1966, there are still restrictions in pine-laden Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Now, fewer than one percent of Americans say they have sampled the fruit, Marvin Pritts, a professor of horticulture at Cornell University, told Business Insider.

Fewer calories per cup than this berry fan favorite

But the berries are making a slow comeback.

They have about 63 calories in a cup: a total far fewer than the more than 80 calories in the same amount of blueberries.

Adding the distinctive berry to your diet may seem daunting, but there are a wide variety of recipes to choose from.

Black currants are great mixed into greek yogurt with granola and honey, made into jam for weekend pancakes and baked into muffins and cakes.

They can be a rich addition to an otherwise bland Waldorf salad, or as a zesty sauce for roast chicken.

“Black currants are a smart pick if you want to shake up your usual fruit routine,” said Zumpano. “They’re bold, tasty and packed with benefits.”