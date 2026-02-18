The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
This is the best carb to eat if you’re trying to lose weight
Some weight-loss diets may have you cutting carbs - but experts say you may not want to cut this one
Low-carbohydrate diets have been shown to aid weight loss and improve overall health, helping people to cut down on calories while not following super stringent restrictions. But they’re also a controversial topic.
Some doctors say the diets risk a person overloading on protein and fatty foods, as well as placing too much negativity on carbs. But if done right, others assert low-carb diets can help to regulate blood sugar levels and raise levels of good cholesterol that protect your heart.
Low-carb diets mean fewer carbs – but not no carbs. People can safely consume around 100 to 150 grams of carbs on a low-carb diet, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, you still need carbs, which are one of the body’s main nutrients.
And if you’re hoping to shed some pounds, there’s one form that stands out above the rest, according to registered dietitian Caroline Susie.
"It's hard to be consistent when you're on a restrictive meal plan and feel deprived," Susie, who is a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told EatingWell on Tuesday. "Including healthy whole grains can help you stick with your game plan better to manage your weight."
So, why are whole grains the best?
For one, there is a wide variety of whole grains to choose from. They include oatmeal, whole wheat bread, quinoa, brown rice, farro, millet, and even popcorn.
And, while processed or refined grains have their fiber- and vitamin-rich outer layers ripped off, this doesn’t happen with whole grains, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The outer layers contain vitamins B and E, which work to protect your immune system and metabolism.
But there are also multiple other health benefits.
For one, whole grains have significantly more fiber than refined grains, helping to keep you fuller longer, aiding digestion and promoting gut health.
“Studies suggest people who eat a lot of whole grains tend to have lower body mass indexes and are less likely to carry weight in their midsection,” the Clinic says.
Whole grains can help to reduce blood pressure, as well, with a 2020 study finding that three years of eating whole grains was sometimes associated with a lower risk of the chronic condition.
High blood pressure is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer – but whole grains are protective against these life-threatening conditions, as well, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Just two servings of whole grains a day may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, according to a study of more than 160,000 women whose health was analyzed over nearly 20 years.
“The fiber in whole grains can help lower your risk for cancer,” the MD Anderson Cancer Center said. “Whole grains also have phytonutrients, which are sometimes called antioxidants. They help protect your body and have benefits for everyone, including cancer patients or cancer survivors.”
Adding whole grains to your diet can be as simple as mixing in a cup of farro to your salad, eating a bowl of oatmeal in the morning or serving a side of quinoa with your salmon.
Healthy swaps can work to make the most out of your daily carbs if you’re on a low-carb diet.
The key is a balance in your diet, registered dietitian Annalise Pratt told the Clinic.
“It’s important to strike a balance, so you get the most benefits and maintain good health.”
