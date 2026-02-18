Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Low-carbohydrate diets have been shown to aid weight loss and improve overall health, helping people to cut down on calories while not following super stringent restrictions. But they’re also a controversial topic.

Some doctors say the diets risk a person overloading on protein and fatty foods, as well as placing too much negativity on carbs. But if done right, others assert low-carb diets can help to regulate blood sugar levels and raise levels of good cholesterol that protect your heart.

Low-carb diets mean fewer carbs – but not no carbs. People can safely consume around 100 to 150 grams of carbs on a low-carb diet, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, you still need carbs, which are one of the body’s main nutrients.

And if you’re hoping to shed some pounds, there’s one form that stands out above the rest, according to registered dietitian Caroline Susie.

"It's hard to be consistent when you're on a restrictive meal plan and feel deprived," Susie, who is a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told EatingWell on Tuesday. "Including healthy whole grains can help you stick with your game plan better to manage your weight."

open image in gallery Low-carb diets may ask you to cut back. But there’s one carb in particular you probably shouldn’t forgo, experts say ( Getty Images )

So, why are whole grains the best?

For one, there is a wide variety of whole grains to choose from. They include oatmeal, whole wheat bread, quinoa, brown rice, farro, millet, and even popcorn.

And, while processed or refined grains have their fiber- and vitamin-rich outer layers ripped off, this doesn’t happen with whole grains, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The outer layers contain vitamins B and E, which work to protect your immune system and metabolism.

But there are also multiple other health benefits.

For one, whole grains have significantly more fiber than refined grains, helping to keep you fuller longer, aiding digestion and promoting gut health.

“Studies suggest people who eat a lot of whole grains tend to have lower body mass indexes and are less likely to carry weight in their midsection,” the Clinic says.

Whole grains can help to reduce blood pressure, as well, with a 2020 study finding that three years of eating whole grains was sometimes associated with a lower risk of the chronic condition.

High blood pressure is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer – but whole grains are protective against these life-threatening conditions, as well, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Just two servings of whole grains a day may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, according to a study of more than 160,000 women whose health was analyzed over nearly 20 years.

open image in gallery Adding quinoa to a salad or starting the day with a bowl of oatmeal is enough to feel the benefits of whole grains ( Getty Images )

“The fiber in whole grains can help lower your risk for cancer,” the MD Anderson Cancer Center said. “Whole grains also have phytonutrients, which are sometimes called antioxidants. They help protect your body and have benefits for everyone, including cancer patients or cancer survivors.”

Adding whole grains to your diet can be as simple as mixing in a cup of farro to your salad, eating a bowl of oatmeal in the morning or serving a side of quinoa with your salmon.

Healthy swaps can work to make the most out of your daily carbs if you’re on a low-carb diet.

The key is a balance in your diet, registered dietitian Annalise Pratt told the Clinic.

“It’s important to strike a balance, so you get the most benefits and maintain good health.”