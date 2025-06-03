10 tips for surviving hay fever season that actually work – from a lifelong sufferer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Itchy eyes, running nose, scratchy throat: hay fever season is upon us and, according to experts, those with allergies are suffering worse than ever.

Climate change and pollution have lengthened and intensified pollen seasons, so trees and grasses now release allergens earlier and for longer. Plus, urban smog may even make pollen grains more potent.

Essentially, it’s hell out there.

​​More than 10 million people in Britain suffer from hay fever, according to the Met Office and, obviously, the number one way to reduce hay fever symptoms is to stay entirely inside to cut your pollen exposure as much as possible. But what kind of spring and summer would that be?

So, here are 10 tips on how to survive allergy season with your nostrils, tear ducts, and social calendar intact, from someone who’s been suffering for their entire life…

Keep the windows shut

Yes, it might be boiling and yes, that breeze might be nice but if you open the window the pollen is coming straight through the open pane to contaminate your house. So, on high-pollen days keep both windows and doors shut. It’s also wise to invest in a hoover with a HEPA-filter to suck any up that does make it through.

Shower before bed and change clothes as soon as you’re inside

If you’ve been outside, come through the front door and tread your shoes or walk your clothes through the house, you’re carrying all the pollen from outside inside with you. Ditto if you lie on your bedsheets with outside clothes on.

So, it’s best to shower and get changed as soon as you’re hom e and regularly wash your bed sheet in order to avoid sleeping in a tomb of pollen and waking up gasping for air.

Non-drowsy antihistamines

While non-drowsy antihistamines such as loratadine, cetirizine and fexofenadine are common first-line treatments for hay fever, research suggests fexofenadine may provide more consistent symptom relief for people with moderate to severe seasonal allergies compared to other types of antihistamines. But, each person will respond differently – so, trial and test which type provides you the most relief. Allergy tablets work best when taken daily and preemptively, ideally before peak exposure each morning. Allevia is currently the strong favourite among sufferers.

open image in gallery More than 10 million people in Britain suffer from hay fever according to the Met Office ( Getty Images )

Steroid nasal sprays

If it’s a blocked nose that’s your key issue, steroid nasal sprays like fluticasone can be more effective than antihistamine pills for congestion. These work best when used from one or two weeks before allergy season begins and should be used frequently throughout the allergy-ridden months. Just keep inhaling.

Eye drops

Similarly, if itchy eyes are driving you mad, over-the-counter eye drops will help to soothe the burn and relieve redness. Squeeze one or two drops into each eye, four times a day to feel the effects. This will especially help contact lens wearers, who might notice bad discomfort during allergy season. If possible, opt for daily lenses over reusable ones, so pollen doesn’t build up on the surface of the lenses each time you wear them and cause you to be in more agony than necessary.

Vaseline or another barrier balm

Arguably TikTok’s favourite viral hay fever hack is smearing a load of Vaseline around your nostrils. Essentially, this acts as a pollen net, catching any allergy-inducing powder before it makes its way up your nose to cause chaos. Vaseline can be a little sticky, and it doesn’t look the best. So, another option is a balm with a firmer texture, like HayMax, which will do the same job.

Air purifier with hepa filter

Inside, you can use a HEPA air purifier or high-MERV filters in your heating or cooling system. These will capture airborne pollen particles, which may help to reduce the severity of your symptoms during high-pollen seasons. Between that, the hoover and the frequent showering, you should be halfway to keeping your house pollen free. It truly does get everywhere. Find the best air purifiers here.

open image in gallery Climate change and pollution have lengthened and intensified pollen seasons ( iStock Getty )

Wraparound sunglasses

Gen Z’s favourite pop icon Charli XCX loves wraparound sunglasses and, it turns out, they’re effective in keeping pollen away from your eyes, too. Best used in combo with the nasal spray, antihistamines and eye drops, shades with curved frames can provide an additional barrier between your eyes and the pollen drifting through the air.

Anti allergy bedding

If you’re struggling to sleep at night, hypoallergenic bedding can be a smart investment to keep the symptoms at bay.

Anti allergy duvets use hollowfibre rather than feather alternatives, which reduces the chance of pollen or dust building up at night because it’s less likely to get trapped inside. Genius.

Stay hydrated

Keeping your thirst quenched is good advice for the spring and summer months anyway. But it turns out when your body is dehydrated, it can produce more histamine, which will make your allergies worse, too. It’s bad news when there’s a boozy weekend planned because some alcoholic drinks contain histamines – red wine, beer and aged liquors are considered the worst offenders.

However, according to Asthma UK, drinking gin and tonics can actually soothe hay fever symptoms. Do with that information what you will.