Halloween 2025’s best food deals and freebies from Chipotle to Krispy Kreme

Looking for a Halloween treat that doesn’t come from your candy stash? This October 31, restaurants across the U.S. are marking the occasion with limited-time deals, freebies, and themed menu items.

From KFC and Chipotle to Krispy Kreme and Applebee’s, major chains are using the holiday to draw in customers with discounted meals and seasonal offers. Many of the promotions run for one day only, giving diners the chance to save on dinner or pick up a festive snack before or after trick-or-treating.

Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite, a family-friendly meal, or something sweet, here are the best Halloween 2025 food deals and giveaways available nationwide.

KFC

open image in gallery KFC is offering 50 nuggets with 10 dipping sauces for $20 on Halloween ( KFC )

The fried chicken chain is offering 50 chicken nuggets, complete with 10 dipping sauces, on Halloween for $20 to celebrate the holiday.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a free order of boneless wings with any online purchase of $40 or more on October 31. Customers can redeem the deal by entering the promo code SCARY25 at checkout through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s app.

Families dining out on Halloween can also take advantage of a special offer for kids — participating Applebee’s locations will be letting children eat for free. Availability may vary, so it’s best to check with your local restaurant for details.

Dunkin’

open image in gallery Dunkin's 2025 menu sees the return of the Halloween Munchkins Bucket ( Dunkin' )

Dunkin’ has released its Halloween food, drink and merch lineup, which includes the all-new Candy Bar Signature Latte. The drink is available hot or iced and is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzles and crumbled candy bar pieces.

Returning favorites include the Spider Donut and the Halloween Munchkins Bucket.

Shake Shack

The fast food restaurant’s customers are in for a scary good deal with the ability to buy two Double Shackburgers for the price of one from October 22 through Halloween. To redeem the special, they can use the promotional code “SPOOKY” when ordering on Shake Shack’s app, in stores at kiosks and online.

Krispy Kreme

For those looking to start off their Halloween morning with something sweet, the donut chain is offering a free original glazed or classic ring doughnut to anyone who shows up in costume from Monday through Halloween. No purchase is required to receive the promotion.

Chipotle

Once again, Chipotle is offering its Boo-rito promotion, in which the chain’s rewards members can receive a $6 entree in exchange for dressing up in costume. The promotion is only available October 31 from 3 p.m. to the store’s closing time.

Burger King

The chain’s Jack-O-Lantern Whopper has been available to customers all month, but will be available for $5 on Halloween for an in-app deal.

Moe’s

The fast casual Mexican chain is celebrating both Halloween and Día de los Muertos by offering buy-one-get-one free entrées October 31 and November 1 for rewards members.

Outback Steakhouse

For those looking for a more upscale meal, the chain is offering a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée either in-person or online. When ordering online, customers are instructed to use the promotional code “SpookyFree.”

Paris Baguette

The chain’s rewards members can celebrate Halloween by stopping by October 31 for a free pastry with the purchase of any drink.

Whataburger

The burger chain will be celebrating Halloween by offering its rewards members a buy-one-get-one-free nine-piece wings special.