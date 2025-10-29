Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just days before trick-or-treaters will go door to door on Halloween night, the Food and Drug Administration is urging shoppers to double-check the candy they bought because of potential “life-threatening” cross-contamination.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory is recalling two popular candy bars after the company might have mixed up the peanuts and cashews going in the two products, though no illnesses had been reported as of Monday.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews or peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the announcement said.

The store announced the recall on Friday after traces of cashews were found in its full-size Peanut Butter Crush Bars and peanuts in its Cashew Cow Bar. The packaging of the peanut butter bars didn’t list cashews as an ingredient, and the cashew bars didn’t have peanuts listed on its label.

“While our range of Candy Bars is one of our most popular products, the number of bars affected was a tiny fraction of our output,” a spokesperson for Zingerman’s told The Independent.

open image in gallery Zingerman’s is recalling two of its old-fashioned candy bars ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Zingerman's is recalling its Peanut Butter Crush Bars and Cashew Cow Bars ( FDA )

“There were a total of 156 Peanut Butter Crush Bars and 78 Cashew Cow candy bars from a single Lot #174250 affected by the recall, we notified all of the wholesale customers who received them. They have been removed from sale and many returned to us.”

The candy was sold in Zingerman’s stores in Michigan and New York, the recall said. The Peanut Butter Crush Bars were sold in yellow and purple boxes, while the Cashew Cow Bars were packaged in light blue and yellow boxes. Both of the products were labelled with Lot Number 174250.

Anyone who bought the candy can return it to the store for a full refund.

Zingerman’s, a beloved Michigan-based confectionary that’s known for its old-fashioned candy bars and handmade treats, said the contamination happened because of a “temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes,” and that the company fixed the problem.

“We have implemented additional training, checks, and protocols in our manufacturing process to ensure that the problem that caused this cross contamination cannot recur,” the Zingerman’s spokesperson said.

Ari Weinzweig, co-founder of Zingerman’s, said the recall happened about a month ago, MLive reported.

Peanut allergy is the most common food allergy in children under age 18, according to the Food Allergy Research & Education organization.

However, recently, a new landmark study revealed that feeding peanut products to babies could prevent them from developing life-threatening allergies.

The researchers discovered that peanut allergies in children ages newborn to three dropped by more than 27 percent after guidance for high-risk kids was first issued in 2015. The allergies then dropped by more than 40 percent after the recommendations were expanded in 2017.

Meanwhile, market research shows that trick-or-treaters might be getting more gummy candy instead of chocolate this year.