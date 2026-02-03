Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halle Berry has said she is still waiting for California Governor Gavin Newsom to reach out to her after she criticized his decision to veto the Menopause Care Equity Act.

In December, the Catwoman actor publicly condemned Newsom at The New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Newsom later responded to Berry’s backlash while speaking to TMZ that same month, saying, “We're reconciling that. I've included it in the budget next year. She didn't know that.”

However, in an interview with The Cut, published Tuesday, the Oscar winner said she still had not heard from him.

“It's disturbing when people say they're going to do things and then they don't,” she told the outlet. “But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can't sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin.”

The Independent has reached out to Newsom’s press office for comment.

Halle Berry has claimed in a new article that California Governor Gavin Newsom still has not reached out to her to discuss the Menopause Care Equity Act ( Getty )

The Monster’s Ball actor also explained why she has become so passionate about women’s health, and more specifically, menopause care. “I'm almost 60,” she told The Cut.

“Fighting for women's health feels like a formidable cause for my second act... Women are as confused as I am on this midlife journey and I felt like I had to do something.”

Berry has been open about her frustration with Newsom’s lack of support for the Menopause Care Equity Act, especially after it was passed by the legislature and vetoed by the governor last year.

The California bill proposes to increase health care coverage and education for women experiencing menopause symptoms. Newsom said in a letter to legislators that he failed to sign the bill, and a similar one before that, because the act was “too far-reaching.”

However, Berry argued that insurance premiums would not be substantially changed. The Oscar winner wrote in a Time magazine column in November that the veto displayed “a failure of Gov. Newsom’s commitment to women.”

A spokesperson for Newsom doubled down in a statement toThe Independent at the time, writing, “The Governor has deep admiration for Ms. Berry’s advocacy and looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue. He shares her goal of expanding access to menopause care that too many women struggle to get.

“He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women and working families already stretched thin — something he’s determined to avoid. We’re confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills.”