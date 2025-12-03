Halle Berry slams Gavin Newsom for ‘overlooking women’ amid rumored presidential run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halle Berry has slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom and declared he “probably should not be president” after he vetoed a menopause bill two years in a row.

As rumors swirl about Newsom’s potential 2028 bid for the White House, the Catwoman actor made her concerns about his leadership very clear in an impassioned speech at The New York Times’ Dealbook conference.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one but two years in a row,” Berry, 59, told the audience Wednesday in New York City. “But that’s okay, because he’s not going to be governor forever,” the healthcare advocate slammed before delivering her final blow: “And with the way he’s overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either.”

A representative for Newsom did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment on Berry’s comments. Notably, the 58-year-old governor is also set to speak at the summit, which is an annual event that hosts discussions about hot button topics featuring high-profile figures.

Berry has been open about her frustration with Newsom regarding his lack of support for the Menopause Care Equity Act, especially after it was passed by the legislature and vetoed by the governor earlier this year.

open image in gallery Halle Berry slammed Governor Gavin Newsom over his menopause bill veto at the New York Times’ DealBook conference ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom is considered one of the potential Democratic candidates to go against Donald Trump in the 2028 presidential election ( Getty Images )

The California bill proposes to increase health care coverage and education for women experiencing menopause symptoms. Newsom said in a letter to legislators that he failed to sign the bill, and a similar one last year, because the act was “too far-reaching.”

However, Berry argued that insurance premiums would not be substantially changed. The Oscar winner wrote in a column in Time Magazine last month that the veto displayed “a failure of Gov. Newsom’s commitment to women.”

In both the column and in her 15-minute talk in New York, Berry called for Newsom and other policymakers to step up to advocate for more research and care for women’s health issues.

Despite Berry’s wariness over Newsom neglecting to address women’s health issues, the governor’s outspoken opposition to Donald Trump and pushback against the president’s policies have given voters, including young men and Republicans, enough reason to rally behind him in hopes for a possible candidacy in the next presidential election. It comes after Newsom previously warned that he is “scared to death” that Trump will attempt to remain the president for a third term.