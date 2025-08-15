Halle Berry perfectly hits back at ex-husbands ‘unmotherly’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halle Berry has responded to her ex-husband David Justice’s comments that she wasn’t “motherly” enough, with a tongue-in-cheek social media post.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a picture of herself with her long-term partner and musician Van Hunt, an envelope reading “Mom” from her two children, and pictures of herself relaxing and laughing with wine and cake.

Followers praised and flooded the star with support in the comments section of the social media carousel.

“Nobody puts Berry in a corner,” wrote one person, as another added: “Bahahhaaaaa Caption Queen”.

open image in gallery Berry is seen laughing in the pictures she uploaded with a response to her ex-husband’s claims that she isn’t ‘motherly’ ( Instagram/HalleBerry )

The Catwoman actor, 59, married the former professional baseball player in 1993 and later split in 1997.

In a recent interview on All the Smoke podcast, Justice made a series of claims that he married Berry – widely considered one of the most beautiful women in the world – because he “didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no”.

Justice described the circumstances behind his marriage to Berry alleging: “She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no.”

The former athlete said he began having doubts about the relationship after they were married.

“I’m looking at my mom, I’m a Midwest guy,” he explained. “So in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, and I’m thinking OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?

“And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly. Eventually, I realise this isn’t the person I wanted to spend my life with.”

open image in gallery Halle Berry and her long-term partner Van Hunt ( AFP/Getty )

However, he also attributed the experience to being young and reflected that he may still be with the actor if they’d had professional support.

“Honestly, we probably could have made it, if I knew about therapy,” he said.

“It’s just that I, because I was young, had only been in, honestly, one real relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding and my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.”