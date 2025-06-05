Van Hunt proposed to Halle Berry, but the Catwoman actor put engagement ‘on hold’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halle Berry’s boyfriend of five years, Van Hunt, has proposed to her — but she hasn’t said yes yet.

During the couple’s joint interview with Today.com, published Wednesday, Hunt revealed that his and Berry’s engagement plans are on the back burner.

“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” he told the publication. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

However, Berry said she does not feel the need to marry her partner right now.

“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way,” the Catwoman star explained. “We don't.”

Halle Berry says she doesn’t feel like she has to ‘get married’ after dating Van Hunt for five years ( Getty Images )

Still, Berry believes that she and Hunt will tie the knot one day.

“Just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she explained. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Asked when she plans to marry Hunt, Berry simply responded: “Soon.”

Berry was previously married to Oliver Martinez, with whom she shares an 11-year-old son, Maceo. The two split in 2016 after three years of marriage.

She was previously married to baseball star David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and musician Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.

The actor also shares her 17-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

According to Berry, her close friends and family are thrilled to see her in such a loving relationship now.

“I think everybody’s been really happy, at least for me personally, people have been like, ‘You finally found ... !’ I’ve always wanted what we have,” she told Today.com. “I always saw myself in a committed, loving relationship with like my best friend, someone that I respect and I love.”

Since going public with their romance in 2020, Berry has spoken about why Hunt is the right person for her. During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in October, she confessed that most of her previous relationships have ended after three years. However, she knew that wouldn’t be the case with Hunt.

“There was something about it that felt wildly familiar, but I realized that I had just gotten into things for all the wrong reasons, and it always became clear to me what those wrong reasons were at about three years,” she explained. “But because I got into this thing with Van in a different way, that feeling never came because I didn’t get into it for the wrong reasons.”

She also said that her relationship with Hunt was different from her previous ones because he was the one who “showed up” for her.

“I thought, ‘I could not do this. I didn’t want it.’ I was gonna live alone, be single forever, just raise my kids, do my job, and then he came when I wasn’t trying to manipulate it, I wasn’t trying to make it happen,” The Union star said. “He just showed up. He was chosen for me.”