A Black beauty influencer has thanked Hailey Bieber for “treating me like a human” after she called out the model’s line of blush for how it appeared on her skin.

This summer, Bieber’s beauty and skincare brand Rhode released its first line of blush, dubbed “Pocket Blush,” in six shades. Golloria George, a beauty content creator with two million followers on TikTok, recently took to her platform to review the new product. When she tested it out on her skin, however, she was disappointed in the results.

“I bought these three shades because I feel like these would be the three shades that would work on dark skin,” she explained in the TikTok posted on August 5, as she held up the Pocket Blush shades Juice Box, Spicy Marg, and Toasted Teddy. After she applied Juice Box, a hot pink color, and Spicy Marg, a vibrant orange color, to her cheeks, George immediately called out the cream blush for appearing “ashy” on her skin. Meanwhile, Toasted Teddy was barely visible on her face.

“I just feel like in 2024, if you’re gonna drop anything complexion that it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion,” George told the camera, in a video with more than 11 million views.

“Now the ash was really serious,” she said, before adding that Bieber’s line of blush “needs some work” to be considered fully inclusive of all skin tones.

However, it seemed that Bieber had caught wind of George’s review, considering the beauty influencer has since posted an update to her Rhode Pocket Blush series on TikTok. Just weeks after she shared her initial concerns about the 27-year-old’s beauty brand, George applauded Bieber for instantly addressing Rhode’s lack of inclusive blush shades.

“This is why I complain,” George said in another TikTok posted on August 31. She once again applied Rhode’s Pocket Blush to her cheek, although this time she was pleased with the results. George tested out the first shade, a rosy pink color, which appeared naturally pigmented on her skin.

“You see how beautifully flushed I am without looking ashy?” she noted.

She then applied a second blush, which was a deeper berry shade. “This is why you advocate for yourself,” George said. “You see what happens whenever you’re not complacent?”

While she didn’t specify which shades were in her second review, it seemed that Rhode had sent George a new set of Pocket Blush shades or changed its formula to include all skin types.

The beauty influencer went on to directly address Bieber, and thanked her for reaching out to her after posting her review of Rhode’s Pocket Blush. “Hailey, thank you for reaching out and listening to me and treating me like a human. This is redemption,” she said, adding in the caption: “Bravo. Your voice can elicit change. Wonderfully done, thank you for listening to Black women!”

Bieber, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber, launched Rhode in June 2022 with a line of minimalist skincare products. Rhode, which comes from her middle name, hit the market with five different products – a serum, a moisturizer, and a lip treatment available in three scent options, all ranging between $16 and $29.

Rhode then debuted its Pocket Blush, a creamy stick blush formula, in June 2024. The model’s company has even made waves with a viral phone case, complete with a compartment to hold Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint.

The Independent has contacted Rhode for comment.