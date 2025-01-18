Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guy Pearce fans were taken aback by the actor’s recent admission that hsi ex-wife was “the greatest love of his life” despite his current relationship with Game of Thrones actor Carice van Houten.

The 57-year-old Australian actor, who is currently promoting new film The Brutalist, was married to psychologist Kate Mestitz from 1997 to 2015. He’s been dating van Houten, with whom he shares a son and lives with in the Netherlands, for the past nine years.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Neighbours alum answered a series of quick-fire questions, including: “What or who is the greatest love of your life?”

“My ex-wife, Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I’ve moved on from her now and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte,” he answered.

He revealed their divorce in a 2015 statement to The Sydney Morning Herald. “Kate and I will always love and support one another and be the best of friends," he said at the time.

“No one knows me like Kate does, and we’ll forever be appreciative of our mutual respect,” Pearce added. “We’ve both grown enormously through our relationship, but sadly, the time has come to part ways.”

Pearce was married to Kate Mestitz from 1997 to 2015 ( Getty Images )

During another portion of The Guardian interview, Pearce was asked what he considers his biggest disappointment to be.

The actor responded, “I felt like I messed up my marriage. I don’t feel that way any more, but at the time I was devastated.”

Shortly after their divorce was finalized, he began dating van Houten, known for her role as the “Red Woman” Melisandre in Game of Thrones. She gave birth to their son Monte in August 2016.

On Reddit, fans were quick to discuss the awkwardness of Pearce’s comment.

“Oof, bit of a slap in the face to his current partner,” one person posted in the “Fauxmoi” subreddit.

“I like him for standing up for Palestine but this is an incredibly cruel thing to voice aloud when you’re married to someone else??????????,” wrote another.

“He really could’ve just said his child without mentioning his ex wife, since the question was in present tense, but it’s extra weird to mention both the ex and your child without mentioning the partner with whom you’ve had said child,” a third argued.

Others speculated that Pearce and van Houten were no longer together. “I read an interview with him last week that mentioned he ‘travels regularly to the Netherlands to visit the son he shares with Carice Can Houten.’ The way it was worded, doesn’t sound like they’re together anymore.”

The interview in question with The New York Times actually states: “[Pearce] now lives primarily in the Netherlands to be closer to the son he shares with the Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten.”

Other commenters were more sympathetic.

“It’s not some random ex he can’t get over, it’s literally the person he grew old(er) with,” one comment began. “18 years married and presumably at least 28 years together considering she was his childhood sweetheart. That’s longer than most of y’all have been alive. You never fully get over something like that ending.”

Another agreed, writing, “It’s not that bad when you read the full quote. He was really into his ex-wife and considered her his greatest love, but he’s moved on. His relationship with Carice may not be that epic love, but it seems like everyone is happy so I don’t see the problem.”

The Independent has contacted Pearce’s representatives for comment.