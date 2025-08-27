Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After his go-to lottery ticket was out of stock, a grandfather took a chance on a different scratch-off — and it paid off big time.

Clarence Neuenkirchen told the Illinois Lottery that he recently went to a Jewel-Osco in Oswego, Illinois, to buy his “favorite $5 Crossword ticket.” However, the grocery store was sold out.

Instead, he tried his luck at a different ticket.

“7X Bingo Multiplier is my second favorite — it feels like a little escape. I can take my time playing it,” he explained. The game involves scratching to reveal the bingo caller’s 30 numbers and five bonus numbers, with the player needing to match those numbers to their own in certain patterns to win prizes.

Much to Neuenkirchen’s surprise, that ticket made him $200,000 richer, as he beat odds of one in 1.797 million to win the top prize.

Clarence Neuenkirchen won $200,000 ( Illinois Lottery )

When Neuenkirchen shared the news with his wife, she was stunned. “I honestly thought she was going to break the floor—she kept jumping up and down!” he told Illinois Lottery.

“Maybe once the money is in our account, it’ll finally feel real,” he added.

Neuenkirchen said he plans to invest his winnings in his retirement and set up an education fund for his grandchildren. “The older ones will get a nice check,” he shared.

He also said he’ll put the money towards a trip for him and his wife, explaining: “We’re excited about a cruise in the Gulf and maybe even travel to France.”

The Jewel-Osco where the winning ticket was purchased will receive a $2,000 bonus.

Neuenkirchen’s tale is the latest in a recent string of lucky lottery winners hitting jackpots.

An unidentified woman stopped at a Redi Mart gas station in Lyman, South Carolina, and bought herself three Money Madness Extra Play scratch-off game lottery tickets — after her husband forgot to get them. She told the South Carolina Education Lottery that the “bright, shiny, and glittery tickets caught my eye.”

She didn’t win anything from the first two tickets after scratching off the hidden numbers. However, she said her third ticket was “magical,” since it won her the top prize of $500,000.

The woman also shared her plans for her earnings, adding: “I’ll have a little fun, take some trips, and retirement will come sooner rather than later.”