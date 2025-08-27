Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce may be rich in multiple areas of his life, but his net worth still doesn't hold a candle to his new fiancee’s.

Hours after Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift announced their engagement Tuesday, the NFL tight end’s net worth was estimated at $70 million, according to Forbes.

Kelce has earned $111 million during his 12 years playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, the publication reported, plus $190 million from his off-field gigs, including his $100 million contract for his Wondery podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights.

He’s also been on reality TV, starring in the E! reality show Catching Kelce in 2016 and hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? since it premiered in October 2024. On the big screen, Kelce made a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, which came out in July, and in Ryan Murphy’s FX series, Grotesquerie, in 2024.

Kelce’s fortune also comes from his brand deals. In February 2024, Forbes reported that he earned an estimated $5 million in endorsements from brands like Bud Light, Nike, Pfizer, and State Farm.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce’s net worth is $70 million, according to Forbes ( Instagram/@taylorswift )

Plus, hours after announcing his engagement, Kelce revealed his next partnership with a major company: American Eagle. As part of a design collaboration with Kelce’s sports and lifestyle brand, Tru Kolors, a line of items will be launched including Cricket sweaters, rugby polos, and utility cargo pants.

Despite his success on the field and off, it’s no surprise that Kelce’s fiancee is worth more than him.

Swift — who was named a billionaire in 2023 after her record-breaking Eras Tour — has a net worth of about $850 million.

While she began her singing career at age 15, she earned most of her net worth during the Eras tour, according to Forbes. The worldwide event, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024, was the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, earning more than $1 billion.

open image in gallery Kelce designed the ring he used in the proposal to Swift ( Instagram/@taylorswift )

Aside from her music, Swift’s net worth comes from her $120 million in real estate, including a $17 million mansion in Rhode Island. She also has a private jet worth about $23 million.

Despite the couple’s variance in net worth, Kelce could, of course, afford to buy the “Blank Space” singer a massive engagement ring. According to Vogue, Kelce himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design it.

While the exact price of the ring is unclear, experts have weighed in on how much it could be worth.

“The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely $1.5 to $2 million. For us it would have been $1 million,” Steven Singer with Steven Singer Jewelers told The Independent, noting it’s difficult to tell exact specifications from the photos. Other jewelers estimated the cost to be between $650,000 and $1 million.