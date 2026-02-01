Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV chef Gordon Ramsay joked that he cried when he saw the price of his daughter Holly’s wedding dress.

The influencer tied the knot with Olympian Adam Peaty in December last year at a star-studded ceremony held at Bath Abbey with guests including Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham in attendance.

“I was very emotional, I was crying because I realised how expensive the dress was then,” the TV Chef said on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Ramsay said that his tears stemmed from the pride he felt that his daughter, 26, had grown into an “amazing lady”.

“It just gets you,” he added of the moment he saw her in her wedding dress for the first time on the big day.

open image in gallery Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey ( Ben Birchall/PA )

The bride’s gown was designed by Elie Saab, who has specialised in bridal couture since the early 1980s.

Holly took inspiration from Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly’s wedding dresses when choosing her own, which had a high neckline, lace sleeves, and a dramatic veil to trail along Bath Abbey’s 65-metre-long aisle.

The bride previously told Vogue that nobody had cried more in the time surrounding the big day than her father.

“Dad cries every time I talk about the wedding,” she said. “The other day I was asking him which car he and I would take to the church, and he welled up immediately.”

During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ramsay ignored the family fall-out that led to Peaty’s parents Caroline and Mark being notably absent from the ceremony.

A row exploded when Caroline publicly said she was not invited to Holly’s hen do, and told the Daily Mail about the fall out.

open image in gallery Holly and Adam tied the knot in December last year ( Holly Ramsay/Instagram )

She told the paper that despite not being invited to the wedding, she had planned to go along anyway to watch but ultimately decided against it.

Before the wedding Ramsay said in a post on Instagram: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!

“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”Ramsay has six children, including Holly’s sisters Tilly, 24, and Megan, 27, who were bridesmaids at the wedding, and sons, Jack, 25, Oscar, six, and two-year-old Jesse.

Peaty reportedly met his new wife through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Holly announced their engagement on September 12 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”