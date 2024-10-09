Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has reacted in horror after trying pop singer Dua Lipa’s now viral new cocktail recipe.

The ‘Houdini’ singer has gone viral in the past few days after sharing a fizzy drink combination on TikTok, claiming that it is her preferred method for drinking Diet Coke.

In her video, the 29-year-old singer shared how she makes the drink by pouring one can of Diet Coke into a plastic cup filled with little ice cubes. Next to her sat one container of sliced pickles and one container of jalapenos. She then poured the entire container of pickle juice into her soda, allowing the pickle slices to fall in, before drizzling the juice from her container of jalapenos on top.

Looking up from her creation, the “One Kiss” singer noticed she was getting weird looks from those around her. “The lady in the back is like, ‘What the h*** is she doing?’” Lipa laughed.

The TikTok has since been viewed more than 5 million times, with Lipa’s own sister and father both giving it a mixed review. However, the popularity of the video has prompted many people to try it, including Gordon Ramsay.

open image in gallery ( Dua Lipa )

The Kitchen Nightmares host shared his own TikTok of himself making the concoction saying that he “had to try what Dua Lipa was cooking up.”

In his own video, which has already been viewed more than one million times, Ramsay can be heard saying “seriously” before even taking a sip of the drink.

After taking one big gulp, the 57-year-old chef almost immediately spits out the drink and yells: “Dua Lipa, for god’s sake girl! You’ll ruin your vocal cords! S***!”

Ramsay’s reaction to the cocktail has divided opinion among viewers on TikTok. One person wrote: “I will not be trying but I 100 per cent trust Gordon’s review.”

Another said: “I think he put too much jalapeños and pickle juice.”

A third added: “You didn’t have the pickles from Dua Lipa’s hand. I’ve heard that’s the secret ingredient.”

Ramsay, a father of six, whose daughter Holly is engaged to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, is no stranger to trying or even making odd recipes.

In 2023, he along with TikTok star Nick DiGiovanni became Guinness World Record holders for creating the largest beef wellington ever, which weighed the equivalent of an eight-year-old boy.