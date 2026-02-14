Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay has urged Brooklyn Beckham to remember where he came from while addressing the 26-year-old’s feud with his parents, David and Victoria.

Last month, Brooklyn shared an explosive online statement aimed at his parents – football icon David and former Spice Girl Victoria – accusing them of “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

The celebrity chef said he “loves” the Beckhams’ eldest son, but suggested he understands that one day he’s “not going to have his mum and dad”.

Ramsay, who attended Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, also added that he saw “nothing salacious” or “inappropriate” at the ceremony, stating: “Everyone was having fun, having a dance.”

Brooklyn alleged that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with his wife and “danced very inappropriately” on him in front of everyone. He added in his Instagram statement: “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Ramsay told The Sun. “I love him, his heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it? I think when you’re infatuated, you know, love is blind. They say it for that reason, and so, you know, he’s desperate to stand on his own two feet. He’s desperate to forge his own way. And I respect that from Brooklyn, and that’s such a good thing to do.

“But remember where you came from, and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that.”

Ramsay said that he and his wife Tana have “seen first hand just how good parents” David and Victoria are.

When Brooklyn confirmed long-running reports of a family feud, he said he did not want to reconcile with his parents, adding that he was “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

Gaordon Ramsay said he ‘loves’ Brooklyn Beckham but told him to ‘remember’ where he came from ( Getty Images )

The 59-year-old is no stranger to family fallouts himself amid his daughter Holly’s marriage to Olympian Adam Peaty.

According to The Daily Mail, a feud between the Ramsays and Peatys escalated after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to the bride’s hen do.

Ramsay said of the feud earlier this week: “It’s just upsetting. It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them.”

Asked if he thought their issues could be resolved, the restaurateur said they were “very mindful” the newlyweds want to get on with their lives.

Additional reporting by Agencies