What happened on Good Friday?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good Friday marks the day on which Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The religious observance takes place during Holy Week, a couple of days before Easter Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Good Friday:

When is it?

This year, Good Friday falls on Friday 18 April on the Gregorian calendar.

Its date coincides with the middle of the Jewish festival of Passover.

Good Friday marks the sixth day of Holy Week, an annual Christian observance leading up to Easter Sunday.

It follows Maundy Thursday, and precedes Holy Saturday and Easter Day.

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is the day on which Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, prior to when he was believed to have been resurrected.

While the name Good Friday isn’t mentioned in the Bible, the religious text tells the story of how Christ was beaten and mocked by Roman soldiers before being made to carry a cross to the site of his subsequent crucifixion.

Due to the events commemorated on the holy day, some might question why it’s known as “Good” Friday.

Rather than indicating that the day is a joyous occasion, the “good” in Good Friday actually comes from the antiquated definition of the word, meaning “pious” or “holy”.

While it’s widely believed that Christ was crucified on a Friday, the day of the week of the crucifixion is not mentioned in the Bible.

Some speculate that the crucifixion may have taken place on a Wednesday or Thursday, due to a line in the Gospel of Matthew in which Christ states that he would be dead for “three days and three nights”.

It’s commonly understood that Christ was resurrected on a Sunday morning.

How is it observed?

In several sectors of Christianity, including eastern Orthodox, Anglican and Catholic, Good Friday is observed by some Christians by attending church services and by fasting.

The holy day is also traditionally commemorated by carrying out reenactments of the events which led to Christ’s crucifixion, known as the Passion of Jesus.​