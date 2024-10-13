Gogglebox star Izzi Warner reveals she has split from the father of her children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Izzi Warner has split from the father of her two children.

The Gogglebox star, who has appeared on the show with her sister Ellie since 2015, revealed she separated from her long term partner Grant 18 months ago while filming the series.

Warner, who shares her son Bobby and daughter Bessie Rose with her former partner, said she has been single ever since the split and detailed her criteria for a new boyfriend.

During Friday’s episode of Gogglebox on 11 October, Warner said: “I’ve separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves.

“So on the essentials we’ve got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs policy/no drink problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one.”

She continued: “And then nice-to-haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. So, hence why I’ve been single for the last 18 months.”

Warner said whoever could meet all of her “extensive” criteria would be a partner who is “practically perfect in every way”.

Gogglebox viewers expressed their surprise at Warner’s announcement. “Izzi single? I never knew that,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another joked Warner would be waiting “18 years” not 18 months to find a new love interest if she stuck by her “extensive” list of qualities.

“You’ll have to cast [your] net beyond Leeds hun,” one fan told the mortgage advisor.

Grant rarely appeared on Gogglebox during his relationship with Warner and seldom featured on the reality star’s social media accounts.

Warner hinted she was single earlier this year when she posted on social media about taking her children on a “solo” trip to Disneyland.

“Disneyland, you were magical. This was my first solo trip abroad with kids and I just threw myself in at the deep end, but I am so glad I did!” she wrote on Instagram.

“It was super tiring but so worth it for the memories we’ve made. This won’t be my last trip with them now I’ve done the first but maybe somewhere a bit more relaxing next time.”