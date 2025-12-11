Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glenn Close, 78, is sharing where she wants to spend the final years of her life.

During Wednesday’s episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, Wiser Than Me, the All’s Fair star revealed that she’s currently rebuilding a replica of her grandparents’ stone cottage behind her Bozeman, Montana home.

“They had this wonderful stone cottage on their farm, on their property that I think originally had been a slaughterhouse,” Close said. “But it was made into this really cozy cottage. And that was my first memory, in that little cottage.”

Close recalled that the stone cottage had ivy draped on the front and was bordered by a white picket fence “in the middle of a hay field and woods.”

“So I decided when I was building this house, because I’m living my life backward, that behind the house I was gonna build a cottage, a stone cottage,” Close added. “Because the happiest and most inspiring years of my life was in that place. I have decided that I am going to end my days in that cottage.”

open image in gallery Glenn Close says she ‘lives life backwards’ as she reveals plans to die in stone cottage she’s building ( Getty Images )

The Fatal Attraction star noted that the cottage will have two bedrooms, one for her and one for her future caretaker. “And that’s where I’m gonna die,” she reiterated. “Happily.”

After Louis-Dreyfus called the death plans “extraordinary,” Close confirmed that she’s in the midst of renovations, with the stone part of the home already done.

“I think this week they’re starting the porch,” she explained. “There’s a little porch that goes down onto a terrace that’s between the cottage and the bigger house. It makes me so happy to think that.”

The Seinfeld star applauded her podcast guest’s perspective on aging, noting it’s “incredible” that Close says she’s living her life backwards.

“You’re really sort of in control of things in a way that most people don’t get the opportunity to do,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “And I think that’s extraordinary that you’ve been able to pull that off. And I’m just now thinking, I got to build a cottage around here for myself.”

Close then told Louis-Dreyfus that while she’s 78, that isn’t the age she feels.

open image in gallery Glenn Close says she doesn’t feel 78, but rather ‘probably around in my twenties’ ( Invision )

“I feel probably around in my twenties. Maybe early thirties,” she said. “When I think of how old I actually am, it just amazes me. So I don’t think about it much. Because I don’t think I fit into whatever people expect you to be like when you’re 78-years-old.”

Close has previously shared her thoughts about aging while working in Hollywood. During a 2022 interview with Glamour, she criticized skincare routines, like fillers and other procedures, that aim to prevent aging.

“We are so brainwashed about skin. Certainly about women’s skin. The texture of your skin, and the warm, the hard, smooth bodies against the ones that are fighting to get a waist again,” The Deliverance star explained.

“It’s actually fascinating to me, because as our house ages, we should get more and more interesting and interested. And yet you have this facade that people see.”