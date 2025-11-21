Hollywood star looks unrecognisable in new Hunger Games film trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glenn Close looks almost unrecognisable in the first trailer of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the forthcoming prequel in the dystopian franchise.

Close, 78, stars as Capitol official Drusilla Sickle and is shown with heavy facial prosthetics, thin arched eyebrows, bright lipstick, and an angular orange bob.

Lionsgate released the trailer on Thursday.

The franchise, based on a series of bestselling dystopian novels by Suzanne Collins, focused on Katniss Everdeen.

The 16-year-old ends up in the 74th edition of Hunger Games, a punishment designed to keep districts surrounding the cruel and exploitative Capitol from rebelling again by forcing them to send a boy and girl, chosen by a lottery, to a reality show-type contest that involves them fighting until only one remains.

open image in gallery Glenn Close in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ( Lionsgate )

Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on Katniss’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, as he is selected as one of the four tributes from District 12 to compete in the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also called the Second Quarter Quell.

“I just think of character stuff as really fun. I’m doing The Hunger Games now and that’s another amazing collaboration I’m having fun with,” Close told Entertainment Tonight on her role.

McKenna Grace, Whitney Peak and Joseph Zada play Maysilee Donner, Lenore Dove Baird and Haymitch, respectively.

Other cast members include Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Molly McCann as Louella McCoy, and Iona Bell as Louella’s body double Lou Lou.

open image in gallery Teaser shows Joseph Zada as Haymitch in his Hunger Games arena ( Lionsgate )

open image in gallery There’s a quick glimpse of Elle Fanning as young Effie Trinket, originally played by Elizabeth Banks ( Lionsgate )

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes plays President Snow ( Lionsgate )

The teaser shows Zada as Haymitch in his Hunger Games arena, over two decades before the first film where Woody Harrelson introduced the gruff, perpetually drunk mentor, as he says: “I think these games are gonna be different.”

There’s also a quick glimpse of Elle Fanning as young Effie Trinket, originally played by Elizabeth Banks, who was a major fan favourite for the role, as well as of Fiennes as President Snow.

The original film series ran from 2012 to 2015, grossing over $3.3bn worldwide. In 2023, a prequel starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes, hit the theatres, grossing over $300m.

The prequel takes place 24 years before Everdeen would volunteer for her sister, and 40 years after the events of The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes, which followed the evolution of the antagonist Coriolanus Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is slated to be released on 20 November 2026.