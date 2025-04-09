Gladiators star announces death of baby boy after being born at 23 weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gladiators star Zack George, who performs as Steel on the hit BBC series, has shared the news that his newborn baby has died.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old said his son, born prematurely at 23 weeks, was fighting for survival. The baby, named Leo, weighed less than one pound and eight ounces.

The TV star, who is married to Samantha Louise George, announced he was to become a father for the second time in January this year.

Their child was born prematurely on 26 March and tributes are now pouring in for Leo after George announced news of his death on Instagram.

George said to Leo in his moving post: “Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love.”

He wrote: “Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left,” George wrote.

“Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you. You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.

“Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you. Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know. Rest easy our little boy”.

George’s Gladiators co-star Ella Mae Rayner wrote: “I cannot even begin to imagine what you must be going through. Sending you both all the love and strength in the world. We are all here for you.”

open image in gallery ‘Gladiators’ star announced the news in a post on Instagram ( Instagram/ZackGeorge )

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and fellow Gladiator Montell Douglas wrote: “RIP baby Leo. Thoughts and prayers are with you both.”

The announcement came shortly after the couple had thanked people for their support, saying they felt their son “has a nation behind him”.

Leo, born “tiny, fragile and fighting”, experienced a “honeymoon phase”, according to his parents. The period refers to apparent stability in the first few hours of a premature baby’s life, before problems occur.

open image in gallery Leo was born prematurely, at 23 weeks, on 26 March ( @zackgeorge/Instagram )

Premature babies, those born before 37 weeks, are likely to be very small and have health issues, according to the NHS.

Extremely premature babies, born before 27 weeks, are often kept warm in incubators inside a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which has specially trained experts.

The effects of being born early can affect a baby’s development throughout their childhood, with health issues including difficulties with breathing, keeping warm, keeping breathing regular and blood oxygen levels normal, keeping a normal blood sugar level and fighting infection.