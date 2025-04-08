Gladiator star says baby is ‘defying the odds’ after being born at 23 weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gladiators star Steel has said that his baby son is “defying the odds” after being born prematurely at 23 weeks.

The TV star, real name Zack George, told fans that his baby is fighting for survival after being born weighing less than two pounds.

In an Instagram post, George, 34, wrote online: “Our Precious Boy Leo George. You should still be tucked up inside mummy’s tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025 at just 23 weeks weighing 1 pound 8 ounces.”

He added: “You never truly know how quickly your life can be turned upside down but one thing we do know is that you are one hell of a strong boy and you are already defying the odds.”

Ending the message, he described his son as “tiny, fragile and fighting.”

Premature babies, those born before 37 weeks, are likely to be very small and have health issues, according to the NHS. Extremely premature babies born before 27 weeks are often kept warm in incubators inside a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which has specially trained experts.

The effects of being born early can affect a baby’s development throughout their childhood, with health issues including difficulties with breathing, keeping warm, keeping breathing regular and blood oxygen levels normal, keeping a normal blood sugar level and fighting infection.

open image in gallery Zack George and his wife Samatha Louise George ( Instagram via @zackgeorge )

Celebrity colleagues and friends of the couple shared their messages of support, with Gladiators star Montell Douglas writing: “bubba Leo with the strongest genes I know! You got this baby boy.”

Livi Sheldon, known as Diamond on the series, wrote: “Sending all the love and hugs to you all,” as Jodie Ounsley, AKA Fury, added: “What a warrior Leo is, stay strong & sending big hugs.”

Gladiators star Apollo, real name Alex Gray, added: “Leo what a fighter. Big love to all of you.”

open image in gallery ‘You should still be tucked up inside mummy’s tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025,’ wrote ‘Gladiators’ star ( @zackgeorge/Instagram )

George announced that he was to become a father for the second time in January this year. He and his wife, Samantha Louise George, are already parents to a daughter named Ivy.

Announcing the pregnancy news in January, they shared a picture of their daughter holding up pictures of the baby scan.

The caption read: "Ivy is very excited to have a new friend very soon! Little George number 2 in the making!"

George, a CrossFit athlete, rose to prominence after joining the BBC’s endurance games show Gladiators in 2024.