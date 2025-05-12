Gisele Bündchen shares first photo of newborn son and explains social media silence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gisele Bündchen shared photos of her newborn baby for the first time since giving birth in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The 44-year-old model, who gave birth to her baby boy in February, took to Instagram with a carousel of images. The first picture showed her snuggled up next to the newborn, whom she welcomed with her boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Her baby, whose name has yet to be revealed, wore a “I (heart) Mom” onesie.

In her caption, she explained why she hasn’t been active online lately.

“I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life… Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived,” she wrote. “Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present.

“Today, on Mother’s Day, I especially miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day,” she continued.

“To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way!”

Other photos in Bündchen’s Instagram post included a sweet shot of her hugging her two older children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, former NFL star Tom Brady.

Reports that the Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model was expecting her first child with Valente, 35, came in October 2024. Citing sources, People reported that the couple were “happy for this new chapter in their life” and “looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

open image in gallery Gisele Bündchen welcomed her third baby with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in February ( Getty )

Bündchen first sparked romance rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor in November 2022, a month after her divorce from Brady. The pair didn’t begin dating until June 2023, People reported in February the following year.

“They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source said at the time.

In March 2023, Bündchen officially addressed her relationship with Valente in an interview with Vanity Fair, describing it as a “friendship.”

open image in gallery Bündchen andn her ex-husband, former NFL star Tom Brady were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2022 ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The runway star was accused of cheating on Brady with Valente amid their 13-year marriage. She later denied the cheating allegations in a conversation with The New York Times.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she told the outlet in March 2023. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

After their divorce, Bündchen and Brady agreed to joint custody of their children. In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, Brady also shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.